Baku-Yerevan On Verge Of Peace: Last Missing Element In Ongoing Deal

Elnur Enveroglu
For the first time in history, Armenia is on the verge of a
peace process with Azerbaijan. Although this historical event was
achieved thanks to great struggle and determination, today it is
possible to see a hint of the light of hope, even if it is a little
distant. Most importantly, it cannot be denied that peace, which is
being achieved through many hard works and ordeals, is extremely
important for the safe future of the South Caucasus and the peoples
of the region.
But unfortunately, the remnants of the former separatist regime,
which have been on rise in Armenia since 2023, are still disrupting
Yerevan, creating chaos and trying to distract the local government
from its position.
Taking into account that the COP29 event will start in
Azerbaijan next month, it is impossible not to emphasize how
important Armenia's initiative in peace negotiations is. Because
the COP event aims to be an event that promotes not only climate
issues but also peace .
It should be underscored that for several days, the leadership
of Armenia has been saying that it is ready to sign peace with
Azerbaijan. Armenia has also set itself the goal of developing open
corridor relations with its eastern and western neighbors in the
region and increasing its economic well-being. Certainly, such a
step has always been highly appreciated by both Azerbaijan and
Turkiye within the framework of Armenia's respect for international
laws.
In fact, the Garabagh conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia
ended in 2023, that is, on September 19, the territories were
completely freed from occupation after Azerbaijan's anti-terrorist
operations based on the implementation of paragraph 9 of the
November 10 capitulation document signed by Armenia. Undoubtedly,
these statements have become a petrified phrase without any
pressure - and most importantly, the mentioned facts have been
confirmed by the Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan
himself.
But why a group of remnants of the junta regime in Yerevan still
do not agree with the government and are trying to hinder the
ongoing peace process by making obstacles on the way to a better
future?
Armenian media and social networks announced that on October 11,
a group of separatist Armenians will hold protests in front of the
UN office in Yerevan and several countries around the world ahead
of COP29. According to the claim, the protesters will demand the
release of the leaders of the former separatist regime imprisoned
in Azerbaijan's capital. According to the information, the
ombudsman representatives of the former so-called regime, Yuri
Hayrapetyan, Ruben Melikyan, Artak Beglaryan, as well as the former
ombudsmen of Armenia, Arman Tatoyan and Larisa Alaverdyan, will
join the protesters. It is said that the protest will first take
place in front of the UN office in Yerevan.
Separatism and interstate relations
The South Caucasus is breathing easy for the first time in the
last hundred years, although the situation in Armenia is, as
always, somewhat different.
It is an axiom that today Armenia, a country that is deprived of
many opportunities, reconciles with the realities in the region,
reckons with the demands of Azerbaijan and tries to realise that
peace is indispensable, even if it is late. On the one hand,
Armenia is trying to make territorial claims, and on the other
hand, it is trying to establish relations with the countries whose
territories it has eyes on. Thus, its long-standing paradoxical
approach has left it in limbo as an isolated, landlocked country
for over 30 years. However, even though the leaders in Armenia have
changed since decades, no one has noticed the seriousness of these
realities.
The peace process is still delayed or deliberately delayed.
Whether by hook or crook, the shadow policy of the Armenian
authorities tries to limit the possibility of understanding who did
it.
The issue is that the Prime Minister of the country says that
the clauses in the peace agreement document have been agreed.
However, territorial claims against both Azerbaijan and Turkiye are
reflected in the constitution of Armenia.
Admitting that Azerbaijan and Armenia signed a peace document,
and as a result, the borders between the two countries were opened.
But who will guarantee that the radical revanchist forces still
present in Armenia will not pose a threat to civilians (especially
in Azerbaijan)? Tomorrow, who knows, maybe Armenia can launch a
revanchist attack against Azerbaijan based on the constitutional
preamble...
The word peace is a concept that includes the principles of
security, transparency and unquestionable respect for each other's
territories. But unfortunately, one of them is always missing in
Armenia's agenda.
