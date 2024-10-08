(MENAFN- PR Newswire)



Rigorous and comprehensive certification reinforces Parasoft's proven development processes prioritizing safety, security, and quality

Future-proof capabilities support seamless integration with open-source testing frameworks and modern development workflows

Designed for at scale,

C/C++test CT extends advantages of time-tested, flagship product to further streamline test automation and continuous compliance Embedded Computing Design bestows C/C++test CT with prestigious best-in-show award for test & measurement at embedded world North America

MONROVIA, Calif., Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Parasoft ,

a global leader in automated software testing solutions, has achieved the widely recognized and respected TÜV SÜD

certification for the development of its C/C++test CT (continuous testing) product. Introduced in April, Parasoft's C/C++test CT

empowers large development teams to streamline test automation while ensuring continuous compliance with industry-specific, safety standards, including ISO 26262 for automotive, DO-178B/C for aerospace, IEC 62304 for medical devices, EN 50128 for rail systems, and IEC 61508 for industrial automation and manufacturing applications.

Parasoft's C/C++test CT receives TÜV SÜD& certification for proven development processes prioritizing safety, security, and quality.

Continue Reading

"We are pleased to receive this vital industry certification based on TÜV SÜD's extensive audit of our C/C++test CT development processes," said Igor Kirilenko, chief product officer, Parasoft. "Verification, validation, and quality are integral to each step of our development lifecycle, giving customers peace of mind that Parasoft C/C++test CT is a reliable and trusted option for streamlining regulatory approval while adding value to the development of innovative safety-critical systems and devices."

Future-Proofing Software Development Practices

Adherence to rigid safety standards and consideration of every possible failure scenario are fundamental to the delivery of the most demanding safety-critical systems. Attaining TÜV SÜD

certification reinforces Parasoft's deep expertise in driving the development of car-safety features for autonomous driving, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), and functionality for software-defined vehicles, as well as crucial software development for pacemakers, MRI machines, airplanes, and rail lines, among other functional safety systems and devices.

Unlike traditional tools, Parasoft's C/C++test CT is IDE-independent and integrates seamlessly with developer desktop environments along with modern continuous integration/continuous delivery (CI/CD) workflows. Support for open-source test frameworks, including GoogleTest, Boost, and CppUnit, is enhanced with full code coverage, requirements traceability, and reporting capabilities. Designed for automation at scale, C/C++test CT helps organizations optimize efficiency and collaboration across their development pipeline while simplifying the use of containers and serving as a valuable extension to VS Code users.

C/C++test CT Gains Momentum in Safety-Critical Automotive Applications

Since its introduction earlier this year, Parasoft's C/C++test CT has gained traction with automakers and Tier 1 automotive suppliers seeking adaptive test automation solutions to expedite the delivery of autonomous driving capabilities. Increasingly, stakeholders across the automotive ecosystem are integrating Parasoft C/C++test CT into Agile CI workflows to support large-scale enterprise projects requiring the collaboration of hundreds of developers.

For one complex autonomous driving environment, Parasoft C/C++test CT has been embraced by 600 developers using Kubernetes to automate the deployment, scaling, and management of safety-critical containerized applications. The ability to integrate C/C++test CT into modern development environments without disruption is essential, as global development teams can adopt testing methods like test coverage, code coverage, requirements traceability, and report generation with speed and agility while maintaining compliance with strict industry standards.

Software Testing Innovations Showcased at embedded world North America

Parasoft (booth 2524 ) will showcase its latest software testing innovations, including C/C++test CT and the flagship product, C/C++test, at the inaugural embedded world North America taking place Oct. 8-10, 2024 in Austin, Tex. In addition, software safety and security experts will be on hand to offer real-world insights into the critical role Parasoft plays in ensuring compliance with industry standards as part of its overall approach to streamlining the development of safety-critical systems and devices. Parasoft C/C++test CT also was named embedded world North America's Best-in-Show in the Test & Measurement category

by Embedded Computing Design.

An in-depth product demonstration and Q&A will take place during the Parasoft C/C++test CT webinar on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2024. Multiple sessions are available to accommodate attendees in the Americas, EMEA, and APAC regions.

About Parasoft

Parasoft helps organizations continuously deliver high-quality software with its AI-powered software testing platform and automated test solutions. Supporting the embedded, enterprise, and IoT markets, Parasoft's proven technologies reduce the time, effort, and cost of delivering secure, reliable, and compliant software by integrating everything from deep code analysis and unit testing to web UI and API testing, plus service virtualization and complete code coverage, into the delivery pipeline. Bringing all this together, Parasoft's award-winning reporting and analytics dashboard provides a centralized view of quality, enabling organizations to deliver with confidence and succeed in today's most strategic ecosystems and development initiatives-security, safety-critical, Agile, DevOps, and continuous testing.

SOURCE Parasoft

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED