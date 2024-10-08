(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Additive Research (AM Research) , the leading provider of AM data and analysis, has released a new titanium additive manufacturing market research, database, and forecast for titanium AM opportunities, " Titanium Powder for Additive Manufacturing in 2024 ". The report shows that markets for titanium powders to AM users totaled $214M in 2023 and sees growth to $1.4B in 2032.

AM Titanium Powder Demand by Consuming AM Process, Binder Jetting vs. Powder Bed Fusion, Global (Kg) - Source: Additive Manufacturing Research

Companies included in AMR's Core Metals and Core Polymers tracking data and 3DP/AM Market Insights report include but are not limited to: AP&C, Carpenter, Tekna, Osaka Titanium, Oerlikon, Avimetal, Praxair, Sandvik, Hoganas, GKN, 6K Additive, Pyrogenesis, IperionX, Kymera, 3D Systems, Renishaw, GE Additive (Colibrium), EOS, Nikon SLM Solutions, Trumpf, Farsoon, BLT, Velo3D, HBD3D, and EPlus3D, Materialse, BEAMIT, FIT, Zenith Tecnica, Liebherr Aerospace, Safran, AeroEdge, Premium Aerotec, Boeing, Howmet, Styker, and Zimmer Biomet.

About the Report

This two-part resource includes market data and written analysis that is both broad and deep. Tracked data covers material shipments and revenues by end user industry and geographic region, as well as by print technology and other metrics. The report provides context for the data by analyzing the latest events and trends in the titanium powders AM market as they relate to various forecasted data. This report also covers selected areas of Titanium Metal Injection Molding (MIM) markets as they relate to the Titanium 3D printing market.

From the Report



Titanium AM markets are led by the Aerospace and Medical industries, but significant business exists in other industries as well, including but not limited to Jewelry and Automotive.

From a technology perspective, Powder Bed Fusion (PBF) represents that largest swath of the Titanium AM markets, about four times larger than that of the Directed Energy Deposition (DED) titanium market and twelve times the size of the Metal Binder Jetting (MBJ) titanium market. The Bound Metal Deposition (BMD) markets for titanium AM are the smallest at about half the size of MBJ. By 2032, AM Research see MBJ markets growing market share to nearly equal that of DED.

About Additive Manufacturing Research:

Since 2013, Additive Manufacturing Research has published reports on all the important revenue opportunities in the 3D printing/additive manufacturing sector and is considered the leading industry analyst firm providing coverage of this sector. AMR's analysis and data drives strategy development in the additive industry and has been adopted and presented by many of the industry's largest firms.

For more details on our company:

AM Research also produces the most influential annual conference for 3D printing leaders and stakeholders, Additive Manufacturing Strategies held in New York City.

