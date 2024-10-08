(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Automated fare collection systems are becoming increasingly essential as cities focus on improving operational efficiency and enhancing passenger experiences. The integration of smart technologies, such as mobile payments and contactless transactions, further drives expansion. Additionally, initiatives promoting smart city projects are expected to catalyze the adoption of automated fare collection systems across various sectors. Austin, Oct. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Automated Fare Collection Market was valued at USD 11.40 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 37.96 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 14.30% over the forecast period of 2024-2032. This growth is attributed to the increasing demand for efficient fare collection solutions in public transportation systems, parking management, and entertainment sectors.







Download PDF Sample of Automated Fare Collection Market @ Segment Analysis By Component: The hardware segment is currently dominating the Automated Fare Collection Market, contributing significantly to overall revenue. This segment includes essential hardware components such as ticket vending machines (TVMs), fare gates, and integrated circuit (IC) cards. The rise in public transportation and the need for efficient, reliable fare collection solutions have led to increased investments in advanced hardware systems. The implementation of sophisticated hardware solutions facilitates quicker and more accurate transactions, reducing wait times for passengers. The proliferation of smart card systems, along with user-friendly interfaces, enhances customer satisfaction and encourages more individuals to utilize public transport. As cities strive for sustainable urban mobility, the demand for cutting-edge hardware solutions is expected to surge, solidifying its position as the dominating segment within the market. By Technology: Smart card technology is leading the Automated Fare Collection Market due to its widespread adoption and convenience. Smart cards offer enhanced security features and support contactless payments, making them the preferred choice for passengers. The growing preference for digital and mobile payment solutions also fuels the adoption of smart cards, enabling seamless fare collection processes. By Application: The railways and transportation segment holds the largest share in the Automated Fare Collection Market. The increasing emphasis on improving public transport systems to accommodate growing urban populations has led to a surge in demand for automated fare collection solutions in railways and transit systems. Automated Fare Collection Market Report Scope :

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 11.40 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 37.96 Billion CAGR 14.30% CAGR by 2024-2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Growth Drivers The increased demand for touchless payment solutions. Major Regions Covered

North America

Europe



Eastern Europe

Western Europe

Middle East & Africa



Middle East

Africa Latin America Major Companies Listed in the Report Cubic Corporation, Thales Group, Luminator Technology Group, Siemens AG, Genfare (a division of SPX Corporation), Kapsch TrafficCom AG, Verifone Systems, Inc, NEC Corporation, Infineon Technologies AG, Parkeon, Scheidt & Bachmann GmbH, Cennatek, Giesecke+Devrient (G+D), INIT Innovations in Transportation, Inc., Ticketer Ltd, Masabi Ltd, Edenred, Civitas Solutions, AEP Ticketing Solutions, TransLink, and others

Request for Analyst Consultation @

North America is the fastest-growing region in the Automated Fare Collection Market

Driven by significant investments in transportation infrastructure and the rising adoption of smart technologies. Major players like Cubic Corporation and Conduent are advancing automated fare collection solutions, emphasizing seamless user experiences. The increasing need for efficient public transit systems in densely populated areas is pushing demand for innovative fare collection technologies, fostering market growth.

Asia-Pacific holds the largest market share, attributed to rapid urbanization and government initiatives promoting smart city development. Countries like China and India are investing heavily in modernizing their public transportation systems, incorporating automated fare collection solutions to enhance efficiency and passenger convenience. Companies like Thales Group and Indra Sistemas are actively participating in this growth by providing advanced solutions tailored to meet the region's unique demands.

Recent Developments

September 2023: Cubic Corporation announced the launch of a new automated fare collection platform that integrates mobile payments and contactless technologies to streamline user experiences across public transport networks.

August 2023: Thales Group introduced an upgraded version of its ticket vending machines, featuring enhanced security protocols and user-friendly interfaces to facilitate faster transactions for commuters.

June 2023: Conduent unveiled a comprehensive suite of fare collection solutions tailored for railways, including advanced fare gates and integrated payment systems, aimed at improving operational efficiency.

Key Takeaways

The Automated Fare Collection Market is projected to witness significant growth, with a valuation of USD 268.79 Billion by 2032, driven by technological advancements and rising demand for efficient fare collection solutions.

The hardware segment is currently the dominant force in the market, with smart card technology leading the way in providing convenient and secure payment options.

North America is the fastest-growing region, with substantial investments in transportation infrastructure, while the Asia-Pacific region remains the largest market due to rapid urbanization and government initiatives promoting smart city development.

Recent product launches by key players underscore the ongoing innovation and commitment to improving automated fare collection solutions, catering to the evolving needs of urban commuters.

Buy Full Research Report on Automated Fare Collection Market 2024-2032 @

BENEFITS:

1 No. Of Pages: 350 Pages Report

2 Regions/Countries:



North America (3 Countries)

Europe (~15 Countries)

Asia Pacific (~10 Countries)

Latin America (~5 Countries) Middle East & Africa (~5 Countries) (Include Israel)

3 ME Sheet: Market Estimation in Excel Format

4 Company Analysis :



Major 16 companies covered in final report. Additional 5 companies will be covered as per client demand complimentary.

5 Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting:



Vehicle Production and Sales Volumes, 2020-2032, by Region

Emission Standards Compliance, by Region

Vehicle Technology Adoption, by Region Consumer Preferences, by Region

6 Buying Options



Single User License: USD 3350

Enterprise User License: USD 5350 Excel Data Sheet: USD 2350

Read Full Report Description @

SNS Insider Offering/ Consulting Services:

Go To Market Assessment Service

Total Addressable Market (TAM) Assessment

Competitive Benchmarking and Market Share Gain

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.

CONTACT: Contact Us: Akash Anand – Head of Business Development & Strategy ... Phone: +1-415-230-0044