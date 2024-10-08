(MENAFN- PR Newswire) ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Duke Florida continues to prepare for Hurricane Milton, increasing its resource count from 10,000 to 16,000. The company also encourages its 2 million customers across the state to take the appropriate safety measures prior to the storm's landfall.

"Hurricane Milton's intensity is expected to be unlike anything the Tampa Bay area has ever experienced before," said

Todd Fountain, Duke Energy Florida storm director. "Duke Energy Florida is preparing to respond accordingly – with an army of resources at the ready – and we strongly advise our customers to use this time to protect their homes and businesses, while helping ensure their family members, friends and neighbors are safe."



Duke Energy is convening 16,000 power line technicians, vegetation workers, damage assessors and support personnel at The Villages, Suwannee Valley Farmers Market and Richie Brothers Auction. These staging sites are positioned along the outside of Hurricane Milton's projected path, but as close to the impacted areas as possible. Crews are prepared to start safe power restoration as soon as weather and other conditions allow.

Below are important safety tips for customers:



Have a plan to move yourself and your family – especially those with special needs.

Find out where the nearest shelter is located and the routes to get there.

Make arrangements for pets; emergency shelters may not let you bring your animals with you.

Fill your automobile(s) with gas or ensure your electric vehicle is charged.

Have a portable radio, TV or NOAA Weather Radio on hand to monitor the storm's latest developments.

Ensure all your electronic and devices are fully charged.

Get cash or travelers checks in case banks or ATMs are not operational.

Gather important documentation and place in waterproof container. If you have an emergency power source, such as a generator, learn how to use it properly .

To report a power outage, text OUT to 57801, call 800.228.8485 or report online or through the mobile app. For more safety tips, please visit

duke-energy/StormTips .



Duke Energy Florida

Duke Energy Florida, a subsidiary of Duke Energy, owns 12,300 megawatts of energy capacity, supplying electricity to 2 million residential, commercial and industrial customers across a 13,000-square-mile service area in Florida.



Duke Energy

Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK ), a Fortune 150 company headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., is one of America's largest energy holding companies. The company's electric utilities serve 8.4 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky, and collectively own 54,800 megawatts of energy capacity. Its natural gas utilities serve 1.7 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Ohio and Kentucky.



Duke Energy is executing an ambitious clean energy transition, keeping reliability, affordability and accessibility at the forefront as the company works toward net-zero methane emissions from its natural gas business by 2030 and net-zero carbon emissions from electricity generation by 2050. The company is investing in major electric grid upgrades and cleaner generation, including expanded energy storage, renewables, natural gas and nuclear.



More information is available at duke-energy

and the Duke Energy News Center . Follow Duke Energy on X , LinkedIn , Instagram and

Facebook , and visit illumination for stories about the people and innovations powering our energy transition.



Contact: Ana Gibbs

24-Hour: 800.559.3853

Duke Energy

