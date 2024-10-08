Wally Announces New Adobe Express Add-On For Streamlined Accessible Content Creation

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The innovative add-on helps designers incorporate accessibility features from the start, ensuring compliance and enhancing inclusivity with ease across still images, motion graphics, and more.

NEW YORK, Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wally , a leader in digital accessibility solutions, is proud to announce the launch of its new add-on for Adobe Express , the make-anything app from Adobe. This add-on will empower solopreneurs, SMBs and creative teams to seamlessly incorporate accessibility into the heart of their design process, making it easier than ever to create accessible content across various media. The "Content Analyzer" embedded in the add-on allows creators to address accessibility needs from the start, eliminating the need for costly and time-consuming retroactive adjustments.

With this add-on, organizations or individuals can now produce accessible still images, motion graphics, presentations and social media content with just a few clicks. By embedding accessibility checks into the design workflow, the add-on ensures that compliance isn't an afterthought but an integral part of the creative journey. "Building accessibility in from the start is not only cost-effective for brands but is also the right approach for meaningful, inclusive design," said Brian Gavin, co-founder of Wally.

Adobe Express users can now easily implement key accessibility features, such as adjusting color contrast to brand standards, optimizing element spacing, and ensuring proper content hierarchy for digestibility. These capabilities provide further assistance in using color, shape, and visual placement to enhance information clarity for all audiences, including those with disabilities.

This release marks the latest milestone in Wally's ongoing efforts to make accessibility accessible to everyone. In addition to the Adobe Express add-on, Wally has rolled out its Developer Toolkit , which assists developers in creating accessible code in real time all the way through release. The company's NPM/CICD

add-on also integrates best practices directly into development workflows, ensuring accessibility is addressed early in the code development phase.

