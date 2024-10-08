Yoshiharu Announces Strategic Partnership With Xing Sheng Group To Open Flagship Restaurant In Shenyang, China

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Agreement with Xing Sheng Group will Bring Yoshiharu Global's Expanding Cuisine to its First International Location



BUENA PARK, Calif., Oct. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yoshiharu Global Co. (NASDAQ: YOSH) ("Yoshiharu" or the "Company") , a restaurant operator specializing in authentic Japanese ramen & rolls, has entered into a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (“MoU”) with Xing Sheng Group through a Master License Agreement (“MLA”) for the Liaoning Province in China to introduce a new flagship Yoshiharu restaurant in Shenyang, China, home to over 43 million people.

Founded in 1991, Xing Sheng Group is a prominent Chinese conglomerate with ventures in real estate, investments, and film production, operating 17 subsidiaries in major cities across China. Its real estate arm, Shenyang Yongsheng Seven Stars Tourism Development Co. (“Shenyang Yongsheng”), specializes in developing tourist attraction centers in Shenyang and is currently constructing China's largest water park. This strategic partnership offers Yoshiharu a prime opportunity to develop a location within the water park, catering to both local residents and visiting tourists. As the capital and largest city of China's northeast Liaoning Province, Shenyang is a dynamic transportation and commercial hub of northeast China, positioning the new flagship location to serve the ethnically and culturally diverse population.

Following Yoshiharu's recent expansion into Las Vegas, this flagship location in Shenyang will play a pivotal role in advancing the Company's growth strategy by introducing and expanding the Yoshiharu brand and its culinary offerings to new markets.

“I am pleased to announce our new strategic partnership with Xing Sheng Group and expansion into the Chinese market, the Company's very first international location outside of the U.S.,” said James Chae, Yoshiharu's President, CEO, and Chairman of the Board.“The opportunity to work with Shenyang Yongsheng and establish a location within their water park presents a strategic opportunity and a prime location to grow our brand within the country while benefitting from the steady flow of visitors attracted to the park's entertainment offerings. We plan to explore further collaborative opportunities with Xing Sheng Group, aiming to potentially partner with its other subsidiaries to support Yoshiharu's expansion across strategically important Chinese cities and provinces. With our recent acquisition of three restaurants in Las Vegas proving to be successful and positively impacting our financial performance, we are excited to expand upon our growth strategy to establish the Yoshiharu brand internationally.”

