Cong's 'Jalebi Jugaad' Failed, Says Naqvi As BJP Prepares For Historic Win In Haryana

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Oct 8 (IANS) Senior BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Tuesday responded to the Haryana Assembly election results, claiming that the Congress' "jalebi jugaad" had "terribly failed" as the public handed the BJP a decisive mandate for a third-consecutive term.

According to the latest Election Commission of India (ECI) data, the BJP is on track to secure at least 50 seats, comfortably crossing the majority mark in the 90-member Assembly. This victory marks a historic moment for the party in Haryana, securing its third-consecutive term.

Expressing his satisfaction with the results, Naqvi stated, "In Haryana, the Congress' 'jalebi jugaad' has completely crumbled against the democratic enthusiasm of the people. On one side, there was Congress' attempt at manipulation, and on the other, the people's democratic will."

Speaking to IANS, he went on to highlight the internal conflicts within the Congress, saying, "The moment the Congress thought they had a chance of winning, their leaders began squabbling for the Chief Minister's post. This party lacks both 'neeti' (planning) and 'neta' (leadership). If they had actually won, their leaders would be more focussed on fighting amongst themselves rather than governing."

Naqvi also criticised the Congress for its "ill-informed" and "baseless" remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which he believes contributed to their defeat.

"The Congress has paid the price for continuously making false and misleading statements about PM Modi. They tried to sow confusion, but today's results show that the public stands firmly with the BJP. This mandate will only further the development of Haryana," he asserted.

The senior BJP leader stressed the rarity of such a victory, noting that it is unusual for the public to elect the same party for three-consecutive terms in the state.

"Just as the Opposition tried to oppose PM Modi at the Centre but were defeated by the people's mandate, the same has happened here in Haryana," Naqvi concluded.