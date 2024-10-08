Infosys' Collaboration With Old National Is Accelerating The Bank's Operational And Technological Transformation

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) EVANSVILLE, Indiana

Oct. 8, 2024

Infosys (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, and Old National

(NASDAQ: ONB), the sixth largest commercial bank headquartered in the Midwest, recently entered into a

strategic expansion of their four-year collaboration. This deepening of a highly successful relationship enables Old National to leverage Infosys services, solutions and platforms for operations transformation and process digitization powered by automation and GenAI, and transformation of key business areas.

Since 2020, Infosys has helped Old National modernize its digital landscape using a highly efficient, self-funding model.

The resulting uplift in stability, resiliency and improved client experience has served to accelerate and sustain Old National's growth.

Jim Ryan, Chairman & CEO, Old National Bank, said, "At Old National, we are committed to creating exceptional client and team member experiences. Infosys is expertly guiding us through business process enhancements, with a strong emphasis on efficiency and value generation. We greatly appreciate Infosys' commitment to our growth and success."

Dennis Gada, EVP and Global Head of Banking and Financial Services, Infosys,

said, "Old National Bank and Infosys share a strong cultural and strategic alignment in developing, managing, and enhancing enterprise-scale solutions to transform the bank's operations and support growth. We are excited to further accelerate Old National Bank's business process and customer care transformation using Infosys Topaz . Our extensive experience in domain, technology, and operations, specifically for mid-sized and regional banks, will continue to bring deep growth and efficiency advantage for this segment."

About Old National

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ: ONB ) is the holding company of Old National Bank. As the sixth largest commercial bank headquartered in the Midwest, Old National proudly serves clients primarily in the Midwest and Southeast. With approximately $53 billion of assets and $30 billion of assets under management, Old National ranks among the top 30 banking companies headquartered in the United States. Tracing our roots to 1834, Old National focuses on building long-term, highly valued partnerships with clients while also strengthening and supporting the communities we serve. In addition to providing extensive services in consumer and commercial banking, Old National offers comprehensive wealth management and capital markets services. For more information and financial data, please visit Investor Relations at oldnational. In 2024, Points of Light named Old National one of "The Civic 50" -- an honor reserved for the 50 most community-minded companies in the United States.

About Infosys

Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting. Over 300,000 of our people work to amplify human potential and create the next opportunity for people, businesses and communities. We enable clients in more than 56 countries to navigate their digital transformation. With over four decades of experience in managing the systems and workings of global enterprises, we expertly steer clients, as they navigate their digital transformation powered by cloud and AI. We enable them with an AI-first core, empower the business with agile digital at scale and drive continuous improvement with always-on learning through the transfer of digital skills, expertise, and ideas from our innovation ecosystem. We are deeply committed to being a well-governed, environmentally sustainable organization where diverse talent thrives in an inclusive workplace.

Visit infosys.com to see how Infosys (NSE, BSE,

NYSE: INFY) can help your enterprise navigate your next.

Safe Harbor

Certain statements in this release concerning our future growth prospects, or our future financial or operating performance, are forward-looking statements intended to qualify for the 'safe harbor' under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties relating to these statements include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties regarding the execution of our business strategy, increased competition for talent, our ability to attract and retain personnel, increase in wages, investments to reskill our employees, our ability to effectively implement a hybrid work model, economic uncertainties and geo-political situations, technological disruptions and innovations such as Generative AI, the complex and evolving regulatory landscape including immigration regulation changes, our ESG vision, our capital allocation policy and expectations concerning our market position, future operations, margins, profitability, liquidity, capital resources, our corporate actions including acquisitions, and cybersecurity matters. Important factors that may cause actual results or outcomes to differ from those implied by the forward-looking statements are discussed in more detail in our US Securities and Exchange Commission filings including our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024. These filings are available at . Infosys may, from time to time, make additional written and oral forward-looking statements, including statements contained in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and our reports to shareholders. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the Company unless it is required by law.

SOURCE Infosys

