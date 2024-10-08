SNL Legend Joe Piscopo To Release Memoir

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) "Average Joe: The Memoirs of a Blue-Collar Entertainer" offers behind-the-scenes stories from Piscopo's incredible journey

Legendary entertainer Joe

Piscopo announced today that his official memoir, recounting his experiences rising to the top of the entertainment world during the Golden Age of Comedy in the 1970s and 1980s, will be released on February 11, 2025.

"I've been blessed to be able to work with some of the greatest minds in comedy, and I'm excited to share the unbelievable experiences I've had over the course of my career," Piscopo said. "It's been a great journey with more to come and I say with great humility, I'm part of the blue-collar of show business, baby."

With his characteristic wit and attitude, "Jersey Joe" shares captivating stories from throughout his five decades as an entertainer, starting as a standup comedian and host at the world-famous Improv in New York City, where he performed alongside future greats such as Jerry Seinfeld, Larry David, and Gilbert Gottfried. Piscopo went on to serve as part of the second generation cast of Saturday Night Live, helping to save the iconic show from cancellation.

The book also covers Piscopo's post-SNL career, including starring roles in Hollywood and on Broadway, sold-out live performances of both comedy and music, and a successful transition to broadcasting. Since 2014, Piscopo has hosted two of the most-listened-to radio shows in the New York, and now streaming across America: The Joe Piscopo Show and Sundays With Sinatra.

"Average Joe: The Memoirs of a Blue-Collar Entertainer," published by Forefront Books and distributed by Simon & Schuster , is available for pre-order now from booksellers nationwide, including Amazon , Barnes & Noble , and Books-A-Million .

