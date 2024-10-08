Driver Launches With $8M In Seed Funding Led By GV To Simplify Technical Documentation And Speed Product Time-To-Market

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Driver's generates customer-facing technical support documentation 50 percent faster, freeing up half of engineers' workday

Driver emerged from stealth mode today, unveiling its AI-powered platform that instantly decodes and automates the creation of interactive documentation. Driver's platform dramatically reduces the time teams need to understand, document, and deliver technology, enabling significantly faster engineer onboarding and product time-to-market. Driver also announced $8 million in seed funding, led by GV (Google Ventures), with participation from Y Combinator and over a dozen early-stage and angel investors. This seed round will be used to fuel the significant momentum Driver has generated in just one year of operation. The company plans to expand the engineering team, aggressively build out the product roadmap, and accelerate commercialization.

Announced at Embedded World (Booth 2204), Driver's platform generates customer-facing technical support documentation 50 percent faster, freeing up half of engineers' workday. Automating source code documentation takes two hours with Driver, compared to the three months it typically takes engineers. Team onboarding to projects is twice as fast, and all team members can instantly understand complex technology.

"By providing a significantly faster, user-tailored understanding of complex technology, we're empowering teams to quickly access mission-critical information, reduce errors, and accelerate product time-to-market," said Adam Tilton, Co-founder and CEO at Driver. "Driver is the first solution to create clear, compelling explanations that make technology more accessible for customers and partners while ensuring documentation is drafted quickly and stays consistently up-to-date."

"We invested in Driver early given our excitement about the founders and the novel use cases of generative AI they are addressing with a large untapped market opportunity," said Luna Schmid, Partner at GV. "The founders have an incredible track record of building and bring extensive experience and hard-earned lessons from working with complex codebases. We believe Driver is a game changer for any team that needs to document complicated technology quickly and ensure it can be understood by all constituents."

The semiconductor industry, in particular, benefits dramatically from Driver's interactive platform. Semiconductor companies produce thousand-page manuals, guides, and source code for customers. These customers often invest millions of dollars and several months in engineer onboarding to implement their products and bring them to market. Driver streamlines this process by helping semiconductor companies quickly decode technology and automate complex documentation. This results in substantial time and cost savings, fewer support issues, and happier customers.

"UICO's journey to creating full-touch solutions required us to overcome the challenges of navigating complex systems. As we grew, we realized we needed robust technical documentation," said Basman Dahleh, CTO at UICO. "Driver has accelerated our understanding of these systems, allowing us to more quickly and successfully port our software to new platforms, speeding time to market and onboarding new engineers."

Driver's top platform features include:



Decode Vendor Documentation: Transform lengthy, complex manuals into clear, concise explanations.

Automated Updates: Syncs codebases to keep up-to-date documentation and to understand how a codebase is evolving in real time. Connect directly from GitHub or other source code management tools.

Language Specialization: Works for any programming language, with specialized content for common languages and their nuances.

Unified Search: Unified search across assets, content, and contextual information.

Reusable templates: Create reusable templates with defined sections and instructions for how Driver should complete the document. Enterprise-grade security: As well as state-of-the-art encryption and advanced identity management.

Driver is an AI-powered platform that decodes any technology instantly and automates the creation of interactive documentation. Driver's platform dramatically reduces the time teams need to understand, document, and deliver technology, enabling significantly faster engineer onboarding and product time-to-market. Driver's platform generates customer-facing technical support documentation 50 percent faster, freeing up half of engineers' workdays. Automating source code documentation takes two hours with Driver, compared to the three months it typically takes engineers.

