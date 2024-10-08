Textmagic AS Address Change Notification
Date
10/8/2024 8:32:14 AM
TextMagic AS hereby announces that the new headquarters location and legal address of the company is A. H. Tammsaare tee 56, 11316 Tallinn, Estonia.
Additional information:
Getter Grünmann
TextMagic AS, CFO
investor.textmagic.com
