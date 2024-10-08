People’S Trust In PM Modi Powered BJP’S Hat-Trick In Haryana: Ex-Tripura CM

(MENAFN- IANS) Agartala, Oct 8 (IANS) Former Tripura Chief and the BJP Haryana in-charge Biplab Kumar Deb on Tuesday gave credit to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the party's third successive victory in Haryana.

Deb, who has been BJP's Haryana in-charge since 2022, said that PM Modi earlier worked in Haryana for several years and played a vital role in strengthening and expanding the party organisation in the state.

“During the past more than two years, I extensively visited Haryana and found that people of the state love PM Modi from the core of the heart. This is a great dividend for the BJP,” Deb, Lok Sabha Member from Tripura West parliamentary constituency, told IANS.

Proving wrong the exit poll predictions, the BJP is poised to form the government in Haryana for the third consecutive term defeating the Congress.

About Tuesday's outcome and exit poll predictions in Haryana, Deb said:“Such predictions happen most times. We are as Karyakartas working at the grassroots, we know what exactly people want and what their actions would be. We were always much more confident that the BJP would come to power in Haryana.”

“Through any kind of manipulation, none can achieve anything in Haryana. People of the state are very much politically conscious and what they decide, they do.”

He said that PM Modi's overwhelming popularity and people's wholehearted respect for him and due to the benefit of the double-engine governments, the BJP once again got the people's mandate adequately in Haryana.

He said that besides PM Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, party President J P Nadda and all the Karyakartas' all-out efforts led to the BJP's hat-trick in forming the government.

“With the victory in Haryana, it is once again proved that the people of the country have faith and respect towards PM Modi and the BJP. During Lok Sabha elections the Congress told lies to the people that the BJP would change the Constitutions and reservation system and people realised the falsehood of the grand old party,” Deb pointed out.

The 53-year-old Deb became President of the BJP Tripura state unit in January 2016, and two years later, he led the party to oust the CPI-M-led Left Front after 25 consecutive years (1993-2018) in power and became the Chief Minister of the first BJP-led government, the fourth in the northeast region after Assam, Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh.

In Agartala, hundreds of BJP workers gathered in front of Deb's house, burst firecrackers and distributed sweets to celebrate the party's Haryana victory.

Tripura BJP leaders also rejoiced about the party's electoral success in Haryana.

State BJP President Rajib Bhattacharjee, who is also a Member of the Rajya Sabha, said that he on behalf of the people of the state sent his best wishes to the BJP leaders and Karyakarta of Haryana.

“It is a big victory for the BJP in Haryana. Our best wishes and congratulations to the people of Haryana for this win,” Bhattacharjee said.

(Sujit Chakraborty can be contacted at ...)