Colombian Coffee Production Surges 20% In Latest Harvest Year

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Colombia's coffee sector has achieved remarkable growth over the past year. The country's coffee production increased by 20% between October 2023 and September 2024.



This surge has solidified Colombia's position as the world's second-largest coffee producer, trailing only Brazil. The National Federation of Coffee Growers (FNC) reported a production of 12.75 million 60-kilogram bags during this period.



This significant increase marks a substantial improvement from the previous coffee year's output. The FNC aims to reach a production target of 13 million bags by the end of 2024.



Colombian coffee exports grew by 16.4% in the first half of 2024 compared to the same period in 2023. The domestic market also saw a 5.6% increase in coffee consumption.



These figures highlight the strong demand for Colombian coffee both at home and abroad. The country's main coffee harvest typically occurs between September and November.







This season presents the greatest opportunity for Colombia to meet its ambitious production goals. The recent growth has put the country on track to achieve its targets.

Colombian Coffee Industry

Coffee prices have also been favorable for producers. In late September, the price of a coffee load reached 2.26 million pesos. This price level has not been seen since October 2022, providing a boost to the coffee industry.



The increased production and quality of Colombian coffee have had a positive impact on imports. Coffee imports decreased by 74% in September alone.



Overall, imports have fallen by 54% compared to the previous cycle. Experts project that coffee export earnings could reach $3.3 billion this year.



This estimate is based on the expected shipment of 11.7 million bags of coffee. The growth in production and exports underscores the strength of Colombia 's coffee sector.



Colombian coffee continues to be highly regarded worldwide for its quality and variety. The country's beans are popular in many regions, including the United States, Asia, Europe, and the Middle East.



These markets represent the main importers of Colombian coffee. The recent success of Colombia's coffee industry demonstrates its resilience and adaptability.



Despite challenges, the sector has managed to increase production and maintain its reputation for quality. This growth bodes well for the future of Colombian coffee on the global stage.







