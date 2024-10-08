Exotec Expands North American Headquarters In Atlanta To Accommodate Unprecedented Growth

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Global warehouse robotics provider broadens Atlanta footprint with 37,000 sq ft of additional space to support rapid growth just two years after opening initial location.

ATLANTA, Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today

Exotec® , a global warehouse robotics provider, is excited to announce the expansion of its North American headquarters in Atlanta, Georgia. This milestone reflects Exotec's rapid growth in the region and globally. The company recently became one of the fastest material handling companies to surpass $1 billion in sales and celebrated the hiring of its 1,000th employee worldwide.

Exotec's new office located on Peachtree Street in Atlanta.

Exotec has been experiencing particularly fast growth in the North American market, having more than doubled its annual order intake in the region in 2023 and tracking to double it again in 2024. The growth has largely been driven by a number of strategic projects from Fortune 500 companies.

"This new office is a testament to our growth in the market and our dedication to delivering and supporting large-scale, complex deployments for customers seeking comprehensive, end-to-end automation solutions," says Stanislas Normand, Managing Director of Exotec North America. "We are aggressively hiring hardware and software engineers to support growing demand for our solutions."

The 37,000-square-foot space is located on Peachtree Street in Atlanta, in close proximity to Exotec's first Atlanta office on Ottley Drive, which will continue to support existing customers as a service center for Exotec equipment.

The new office will house a Skypod system showroom, an immersive space, a control center, and a lecture hall-style training room. Visitors will be able to get hands-on experience with the Skypod system and step into the immersive space to virtually observe several of Exotec's 100 sites located all over the globe.

The building will have capacity for 250 on-site employees to allow for growth over the next 3 years. The company is planning to host a grand opening event for prospects, partners, and customers in 2025.

About Exotec

Exotec is a global warehouse robotics company powering the world's largest brands. The company combines the best of hardware and software to offer elegant warehouse robotic systems that drive operational efficiency, add resiliency, and improve working conditions for warehouse operators. 50+ industry-leading brands including Gap Inc., Carrefour, Decathlon, and UNIQLO trust Exotec to improve their operations across 100+ sites worldwide.

SOURCE Exotec

