HUB INTERNATIONAL STRENGTHENS COMMERCIAL AND PERSONAL INSURANCE WITH ACQUISITION OF ASSOCIATED INSURANCE GROUP IN ST. LOUIS, MISSOURI
CHICAGO, Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hub International Limited
(Hub), a leading full-service global insurance brokerage and financial services firm, announced today that it has acquired
the
assets
of
AIG Agency Inc. (d/b/a Associated Insurance Group). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
Located in Maryland Heights, Missouri, Associated Insurance Group is an independent insurance agency providing commercial and personal property & casualty insurance solutions. The Acquisition is the second agency to join Hub in the St. Louis, Missouri area over the past year.
"Associated Insurance Group represents a key pillar in our St. Louis, Missouri growth strategy, and we are excited to welcome their team to our Hub family," said Paul Cohen, Hub President of Kansas and Missouri.
Gregory Wherry, President, and the Associated Insurance Group team will join the HUB Mid-America region. Associated Insurance Group will be referred to as Associated Insurance Group, a Hub International company.
About
Hub's
M&A Activities
Hub International Limited is committed to growing organically and through acquisitions to expand its geographic footprint and strengthen its industry and product
expertise.
For
more
information
on
the
Hub
M&A experience,
visit
WeAreHub .
About Hub International
Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Hub International Limited
is a leading full-service global insurance broker and financial services firm providing risk management, insurance, employee benefits, retirement and wealth management products and services. With more than 18,000 employees in offices located throughout North America, Hub's vast network of specialists brings clarity to a changing world with tailored
solutions
and
unrelenting
advocacy, so
clients
are
ready
for
tomorrow.
For
more information, visit Hub Media Center .
