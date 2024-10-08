HUB INTERNATIONAL STRENGTHENS COMMERCIAL AND PERSONAL INSURANCE WITH ACQUISITION OF ASSOCIATED INSURANCE GROUP IN ST. LOUIS, MISSOURI

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) CHICAGO, Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hub International Limited

(Hub), a leading full-service global insurance brokerage and services firm, announced today that it has acquired

the

assets

of

AIG Agency (d/b/a Associated Insurance Group). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Located in Maryland Heights, Missouri, Associated Insurance Group is an independent insurance agency providing commercial and personal property & casualty insurance solutions. The is the second agency to join Hub in the St. Louis, Missouri area over the past year.

"Associated Insurance Group represents a key pillar in our St. Louis, Missouri growth strategy, and we are excited to welcome their team to our Hub family," said Paul Cohen, Hub President of Kansas and Missouri.

Gregory Wherry, President, and the Associated Insurance Group team will join the HUB Mid-America region. Associated Insurance Group will be referred to as Associated Insurance Group, a Hub International company.

About

Hub's

M&A Activities

Hub International Limited is committed to growing organically and through acquisitions to expand its geographic footprint and strengthen its industry and product

expertise.

For

more

information

on

the

Hub

M&A experience,

visit

WeAreHub .

About Hub International

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Hub International Limited

is a leading full-service global insurance broker and financial services firm providing risk management, insurance, employee benefits, retirement and wealth management products and services. With more than 18,000 employees in offices located throughout North America, Hub's vast network of specialists brings clarity to a changing world with tailored

solutions

and

unrelenting

advocacy, so

clients

are

ready

for

tomorrow.

For

more information, visit Hub Media Center .

MEDIA CONTACT:

Jessica Wiltse

Phone: 312-596-7573

[email protected]

M&A: Clark Wormer

Phone: 312-279-4848

[email protected]

SOURCE Hub International Limited

