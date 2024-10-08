BOORITO IS BACK: CHIPOTLE CELEBRATES HALLOWEEN WITH $6 BURRITOS AND EXTENDED HOURS

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)



Chipotle Rewards members in costume will receive a $6 USD entrée offer* in-restaurant on October 31.

Chipotle will nourish Gen Z's late-night cravings with extended hours in select college towns across the U.S. For the first time, Chipotle will celebrate Boorito in Europe with a £6 / €7 entrée offer** at its U.K. and France locations. Fans in Canada will also be able to enjoy a $7 CAD entrée offer* in-restaurant on Boorito.

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG ) today announced Boorito, the brand's iconic Halloween tradition, will return as an in-restaurant celebration with a discounted entrée offer for guests in costume from 3 p.m. to close local time on October 31. Chipotle Rewards members in North America will be treated to a $6 USD / $7 CAD entrée offer.* For the first time ever, Chipotle is expanding Boorito to Europe with a £6 / €7 entrée offer** in the U.K. and France.

"As an annual tradition for our fans, we are always looking for ways to level up our Halloween celebration," said Chris Brandt, Chief Brand Officer. "By extending hours on college campuses and expanding the festivities across two continents for the first time, Boorito will be bigger than ever."

Boorito After Hours: Late-Night Dining for College Towns

In response to Gen Z's late-night cravings, select Chipotle locations in college towns across the U.S. will remain open until the stroke of midnight on Halloween. On October 31, 53 Chipotle restaurants will extend their hours until 11:59 p.m. local time, making it easier for students to enjoy the $6 USD / $7 CAD entrée offer* on Boorito. For a list of participating locations, visit link .

Boorito Goes International: A Halloween First for Europe

Chipotle's Boorito tradition started in the U.S. in 2000 and has been celebrated at Chipotle restaurants in Canada since 2009. This year, for the first time ever, Chipotle is bringing Boorito to Europe. Guests in the U.K. and France can visit Chipotle from 3 p.m. to close on October 31 to score a £6 / €7 entrée offer in-restaurant. Chipotle has 20 restaurants in the U.K. and six locations in France serving fresh, nourishing bowls, tacos, salads and quesadillas made with all real ingredients.



A Fork, Burrito, Water Cup, Napkin and To-Go Bag Walk Into Chipotle

Chipotle kicked off the spooky season with its first-ever costume collection in collaboration with Spirit Halloween, North America's largest Halloween retailer. The brand teamed up with Spirit Halloween to create five costumes inspired by popular memes on both brands' social channels. The collection features a Chipotle napkin, fork, water cup, burrito, and to-go bag, available exclusively at SpiritHalloween

* Chipotle Rewards members can receive one (1) entrée item for US$6 / CA$7 when appearing in costume at a participating U.S. and Canada location and scanning for Rewards at point of sale.

Valid only on October 31, 2024 beginning at 3:00 pm local time through restaurant closing; redemption is subject to availability. Not valid for kids meals, catering orders or on third party ordering platforms. Limit one discounted item per guest. In-person redemption only; not valid for delivery or pickup orders.

Extra cost for guacamole (except for veggie entreés), queso, extra meat or other modifiers. Taxes, gratuities, and any sides are not included and are the responsibility of the guest. Restrictions may apply to use with other coupons, promotions, or special offers. Additional restrictions may apply; void where prohibited.

** Guests can receive one (1) main meal item for £6/€7 at a participating location in the U.K. or France.

Valid only on 31 October, 2024 beginning at 3:00 pm local time through restaurant closing; redemption is subject to availability. Not valid for kids meals, catering orders, on third party ordering platforms, or locations in Germany, Kuwait or the UAE.

Limit one discounted item per guest. In-person redemption only; not valid for delivery or pickup orders. Extra cost for guacamole (except for veggie items), extra meat or other modifiers. Taxes, gratuities, and any sides are not included and are the responsibility of the guest. May not be combined with other coupons, promotions, or special offers. Void where prohibited.



About Chipotle

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG ) is cultivating a better world by serving responsibly sourced, classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. There are over 3,500 restaurants as of June 30, 2024, in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Kuwait, and United Arab Emirates and it is the only restaurant company of its size that owns and operates all its restaurants in North America and Europe. Chipotle is ranked on the Fortune 500 and is recognized on Fortune's Most Admired Companies 2024 list and Time Magazine's Most Influential Companies. With over 120,000 employees passionate about providing a great guest experience, Chipotle is a longtime leader and innovator in the food industry. Chipotle is committed to making its food more accessible to everyone while continuing to be a brand with a demonstrated purpose as it leads the way in digital, technology and sustainable business practices. For more information or to place an order online, visit

CHIPOTLE .

SOURCE Chipotle Mexican Grill

