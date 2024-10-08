TIFIN AG Announces Strategic Partnership With Genwealth Financial Advisors To Drive Organic Growth

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) BOULDER, Colo., Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TIFIN AG , a leading provider of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine (ML) solutions for the wealth management industry, is excited to announce a strategic partnership with GenWealth Advisors, LLC (GenWealth ), a leading wealth manager in Arkansas and Louisiana.

TIFIN AG aims to deliver AI-powered insights and intelligence to accelerate organic growth at GenWealth by equipping advisors with new opportunities integrated directly into their CRM. This collaboration will leverage TIFIN AG's advanced AI/ML models to address the challenges of expanding existing client business, and identifying and converting new prospects into loyal clients.

John Shrewsbury, co-founder of GenWealth Financial Advisors, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, "We are excited to collaborate with TIFIN AG to enhance our prospecting and client acquisition efforts. This partnership aligns perfectly with our commitment to innovation and providing personalized wealth management advice to our clients. With TIFIN AG, we get a partner who understands our business and our challenges, and is able to provide actionable growth solutions to help us meet our goals."

"GenWealth is renowned for its client-centric service and strategic growth. Our AI-driven solutions will equip their practice with precise growth signals, enabling them to efficiently identify and convert prospects, and expand client wallet share. This will further their mission of helping investors achieve financial independence. We are excited to support GenWealth in reaching their growth objectives," said Jeannette Kuda, President and COO of TIFIN AG.

Over the past 12 months, the efficacy of TIFIN AG's models have yielded results showing that prospects scoring in the top twenty-five percent are six times more likely to convert to clients, and existing clients are 17 times more likely to consolidate assets. This showcases the strength of TIFIN AG's data science capabilities. This partnership aims to replicate and exceed these results for GenWealth. The solutions deployed at GenWealth are some of the many personalized models that TIFIN AG offers as part of its comprehensive growth platform.

About TIFIN AG

TIFIN AG is an industry leader in delivering AI-enabled growth solutions for wealth enterprises. Using innovative supervised AI and machine learning technology, TIFIN AG delivers precise, actionable growth signals to wealth firms, enabling advisors to expand their businesses, deepen client relationships, and foster long-term financial growth.

The TIFIN Group LLC (TIFIN ), the parent company of TIFIN AG, creates and operates companies that apply data science, AI, and technology to address frictions in wealth and asset management. TIFIN's companies include

Magnifi ,

TIFIN Wealth ,

TIFIN Give , TIFIN AG ,

TIFIN AMP ,

Sage ,

Helix , and

TIFIN @Work . TIFIN has been backed by JP Morgan, Morningstar, Hamilton Lane, Franklin Templeton, SEI, Motive Partners, and Broadridge among others.

About GenWealth

GenWealth Financial Advisors exists to help clients build toward financial independence and experience a more confident approach to their retirement plan. GenWealth offers financial planning to

communities across the Mid-South . With no investment minimums, GenWealth believes financial service is a public service. The company pursues financial independence for its clients and team, and has been named in Arkansas Business' Best Places to Work list. Visit

to learn more about GenWealth.

