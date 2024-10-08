Extu Wins Content Marketing Awards

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Client work honored for generating leads, significant click-thru-rates

ATLANTA, Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Extu has been recognized by the Content Marketing Awards, winning the Best Infographic award and being named a finalist in multiple categories for its lead-generation content.

"Our success in establishing client credibility through infographics is a testament to our team's effective strategies."

Extu won the Best Infographic award for“6 Tech Myths Fact-Checked by IT Pros.”

The winning“Tech Myths” campaign drove 2.5 times more clicks than the standard.

Content Marketing Awards recognize the best of the best among cutting-edge projects, standout results, and exceptional experiences leading the way in content marketing. Extu won the Best Infographic award for its piece "6 Tech Myths Fact-Checked by IT Pros" and earned finalist status for another infographic, "Sprung a Leak," in both the Best Infographic and Best Overall Design categories.

Nichole Gunn, Chief Marketing & Sales Officer of Extu. "Our success in establishing client credibility through educational infographics is a testament to our team's effective strategies."

infographics aimed to provide accurate information by debunking technology misconceptions and addressing data leaks. The winning "Tech Myths" campaign drove 2.5 times more clicks, highlighting the demand for engaging thought leadership content that aligns with current trends, a need that Extu effectively addressed in a timely manner.

Prebble, CEO of Extu. "We take pride in becoming a part of our clients' teams, offering effective marketing solutions and incentivizing retailers to better promote our clients' products."

The Content Marketing Awards, organized by the Content Marketing Institute, are the largest and most prestigious international content marketing awards program, representing over 215,000 content marketers.

Extu, we're constantly innovating," Gunn added. "Instead of staying comfortable, we regularly explore new approaches, which maximizes growth for our clients while allowing us to learn and adapt."

Extu specializes in providing innovative channel incentive and marketing technology solutions to mid-market companies in various industries including automotive, energy, building and construction, and IT. With a focus on delivering measurable results, Extu's solutions empower businesses to drive growth and enhance channel performance.

