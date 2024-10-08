Ritedose Meets Workforce Demand With RISE Program Partnership With Inspring And Benedict College

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) -The Ritedose International Student Engagement (RISE) Program enables the company to tap top international STEM students at the HBCU to fill key positions

COLUMBIA, S.C.

, Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- To meet a need for demanding company roles, The Ritedose Corporation (Ritedose) partnered with inSpring and Benedict College to develop RISE, a workforce initiative for international STEM students at the Historically Black College and University (HBCU).

Workforce development company, inSpring, develops talent pipeline training programs for first gen and international candidates.

Benedict College is a private, HBCU co-educational liberal arts institution in Columbia, SC.

Continue Reading

RISE (Ritedose International Student Engagement) provides a pathway for accomplished STEM students at Columbia-based Benedict College to secure internships and eventual employment with Ritedose, the largest CDMO in the United States specializing in sterile Blow Fill Seal production of unit dose solutions for the ophthalmic and respiratory markets. RISE is a collaboration between Ritedose, workforce development specialist inSpring and the HBCU. The program was designed to create a pipeline of Benedict STEM students who can immediately fill key laboratory positions at Ritedose and play an integral role in the company.

Jane Kiborus, the first RISE program hire at Ritedose, graduated from Benedict College in August 2024. A native of Kenya, Kiborus works in Ritedose's Microbiology laboratory under Cassie Robinson, the Director of Stability & Laboratory Assurance.

"The RISE program has helped me realize that I can use science to make an impact in the world," Kiborus said. "Working in the lab with experts has exposed me to more aspects of chemistry and microbiology in the workforce and allows me to make valuable contributions. I am so thankful for the opportunity to apply the skills I learned at Benedict post-graduation in this new role at Ritedose."

Workforce development company, inSpring, develops talent pipeline training programs for first gen and international candidates like Kiborus in the transition from academia to full-time roles with companies like Ritedose. The company helps manage work authorization for international students.

"Both Benedict College and inSpring share our commitment to developing next generation leaders. The RISE program serves to provide international students in the STEM field with meaningful work assignments and mentorship, while also meeting our critical need for talent in Microbiology and Chemistry," Ritedose Chief Human Resource Officer Janisha Thomas said.

Ritedose anticipates the RISE program will provide a continuous pipeline of talent from future classes at Benedict College.

Imran Oomer, co-founder at inSpring adds, "We're delighted to partner with two innovative organizations - Ritedose and Benedict College - to accelerate transformational education-to-workforce initiatives like RISE to propel candidates like Jane into critical roles powering the regional economy."

"The RISE Program offers international students the chance to become well versed in their field and develop the necessary skills to land a full-time job. By placing them at Ritedose where they can work hands-on in laboratory-based positions, students are able to expand their knowledge, providing the perfect gateway to an H1 visa*," said Interim Dean of the School of Science and Engineering at Benedict College Dr. Jessica Furrer.



About Ritedose

Ritedose is the largest CDMO in the United States specializing in sterile Blow Fill Seal (BFS) production of unit dose solutions for the ophthalmic and respiratory markets. Ritedose Pharmaceuticals provides uninterrupted patient access to quality medications every day. With a focus on quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction, the Company partners with leading pharmaceutical companies to deliver safe, effective, and reliable medications that improve patient outcomes. For more information about Ritedose and its services, visit:

About inSpring

With job openings in tech and nursing outpacing an available workforce, inSpring curates a pipeline of high-quality, culturally diverse candidates with advanced degrees and workforce readiness training aligned with the hiring needs of a wide network of employers. inSpring also manages the entirety of the international worker visa process – eliminating a major burden in the hiring process of this underleveraged talent pool – and continues to partner with employers and the candidate long after job placement to ensure a smooth, sustainable transition in their new career. For more information about inSpring, visit: inspiringcareers

About Benedict College

Founded

in

1870

by

a

woman,

Bathsheba

A.

Benedict, Benedict

College

is

a

private

co-educational

liberal arts institution offering 26 competitive baccalaureate degree programs and two master's degree programs. The Midlands HBCU welcomes students from all 46 counties in South Carolina, 30 states across America, and 26 countries around the

world. The College also has a diverse faculty deeply engaged in teaching, research, and service. For more information about Benedict College, visit: benedict

Media Contact

Grace Sueflohn

Inspire Agency on behalf of Ritedose

[email protected]

262-613-7636

SOURCE Ritedose

