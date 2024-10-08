Mediwound To Participate In The 2024 Maxim Healthcare Virtual Summit

To attend the virtual fireside chat, please register here . In addition, the MediWound management team will be available for one-on-one meetings throughout the summit. Interested investors are encouraged to contact their Maxim representative to schedule a meeting.

About MediWound

MediWound Ltd. (Nasdaq: MDWD) is a global leader in next-generation enzymatic therapeutics focused on non-surgical tissue repair. The Company specializes in the development, production and commercialization of rapid and effective biologics that enhance existing standards of care and improve patient experiences while reducing healthcare costs and unnecessary surgeries.

MediWound's first drug, NexoBrid®, is FDA and EMA-approved as an orphan biologic for eschar removal in deep partial-thickness and/or full-thickness thermal burns, significantly reducing the need for surgical interventions. Building on its proprietary enzymatic platform, MediWound is advancing EscharEx®, a promising candidate currently in Phase III development for the debridement of chronic wounds. With distinct advantages over the current $360+ million market leader, EscharEx offers a unique opportunity for significant market expansion.

