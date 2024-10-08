Aeries Technology Featured In Everest PEAK Matrix® For GIC Setup Capabilities, Reinforcing Its Role As A Premier Global GCC Provider

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Oct. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aeries Technology, (“Aeries” or“the Company”) (Nasdaq: AERT), a global leader in professional services and consulting, has been recognized in the Global In-house Center (GIC) Setup Capabilities PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2024 by Everest Group . This recognition is a validation of Aeries Technology's longstanding expertise in setting up and managing Global Capability Centers (GCCs) for Private Equity firms and their portfolio companies.



Everest Group's PEAK Matrix® is a highly regarded evaluation that assesses service providers based on their vision & capability, and market impact. Aeries Technology believes that its inclusion as a Major Contender reflects the company's ability to deliver comprehensive GCC solutions and its end-to-end expertise in building and operating Purpose-Built GCCs that drive innovation and operational excellence, especially for portfolio companies of Private Equity firms.

Our Core Capabilities:



Private Equity and Portfolio Company Expertise : Aeries has a deep understanding of the unique challenges faced by Private Equity firms and their portfolio companies. We tailor our GCC solutions to address their specific pain points, providing strategic value through operational efficiency, streamlined processes, and enhanced scalability to meet their growth and transformation needs.

Digital Transformation Expertise: Aeries specializes in leveraging cutting-edge technologies like AI, automation, and cloud-based solutions to transform GCCs into innovation hubs that enhance business performance. Comprehensive GCC Solutions : Aeries has been delivering tailored GCC advisory and operational services, facilitating organizations to optimize their global resources and achieve efficiency at scale. Aeries offers a full suite of services, including location strategy, governance frameworks, talent acquisition, and operations management, enabling businesses to optimize their operations.



“Being featured as a Major Contender in Everest Group's PEAK Matrix® for GIC Setup Capabilities in our very first year of participation serves as a validation of our expertise in building and operating high-performance GCCs – both offshore or nearshore,” said Ajay Khare, Chief Operating Officer – Americas.“With over a decade of experience, we have consistently delivered Purpose-Built GCC advisory and operate services, distinguishing ourselves in the market, particularly for Private Equity firms and their portfolio companies.”

Delivering Purpose-Built GCC Solutions with Proven Expertise

Aeries Technology's inclusion in the PEAK Matrix® reinforces its position as a premier GCC provider for Private Equity firms who are focused on value creation for their portfolio companies. Aeries offers a comprehensive, integrated solution-from the setup phase to the ongoing management of GCCs-empowering businesses to effectively leverage global resources. Beyond ensuring efficient operations, Aeries delivers innovative technology solutions that enhance long-term business performance.

As the role of GCCs continues to grow globally, Aeries Technology remains poised to support businesses with customized solutions that align with their strategic goals, offering operational excellence and innovation at scale.

About Aeries Technology

Aeries Technology (Nasdaq: AERT) is a global professional services and consulting partner for businesses in transformation mode and their stakeholders, including private equity sponsors and their portfolio companies, with customized engagement models that are designed to provide the right mix of deep vertical specialty, functional expertise, and digital systems and solutions to scale, optimize and transform a client's business operations. Founded in 2012, Aeries Technology now has over 1,700 professionals specializing in Technology Services and Solutions, Business Process Management, and Digital Transformation initiatives, geared towards providing tailored solutions to drive business success. Aeries Technology's approach to staffing and developing its workforce has earned it the Great Place to Work Certification.

