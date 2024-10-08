(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The keynote lecture will highlight recent advancements in technologies, including Ring Tx's groundbreaking AnelloBricksTM platform

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ring Therapeutics , a life sciences company founded by Flagship Pioneering to revolutionize genetic medicines with its commensal virome platform, today announced that its Chief Officer Konstantin Konstantinov, Ph.D., will be delivering the opening keynote lecture at the upcoming International Symposium on Preparative and Industrial Chromatography and Allied Techniques (SPICA) conference taking place from October 15 – 18, 2024, in Milan, Italy.



The lecture, titled,“Integration of Biology and Engineering to Enable Industrialization of Complex Biotherapeutics,” will highlight the latest breakthroughs that combine next generation biological and engineering advancements that can scale up manufacturing of complex therapeutics to address urgent health needs.

“With technology advancing at an unprecedented pace, the drug development industry has made significant strides in addressing inefficiencies. However, manufacturing remains a significant barrier to making new therapies widely accessible. Low productivity, lengthy production timelines, high Cost of Goods (CoGs), and challenges in characterizing complex products continue to be major obstacles, particularly in the manufacturing of advanced therapies, such as genetic medicines,” said Dr. Konstantinov.“The development of next-generation genetic medicine vectors alongside highly productive manufacturing processes is essential to usher in a new era of genetic therapies.”

Ring Therapeutics is developing the AnelloBricksTM manufacturing platform: a novel, cell-free, in vitro assembled viral vector system based on commensal human anelloviruses offering a highly modular, versatile, and scalable manufacturing platform solution to genetic medicines. Comprised of two components (recombinant protein and nucleic acid payload), the AnelloBricksTM manufacturing platform dramatically reduces manufacturing complexity and provides a clear path toward the industrialization of Ring's AnellovectorTM therapeutics.

Presentation details below:



Speaker: Konstantin Konstantinov, Ph.D., Chief Technology Officer at Ring Therapeutics

Presentation Date and Time: Tuesday, October 15th, 17:55 CEST Location: Politecnico di Milano - Bovisa Campus, Aula Carlo De Carli, Via Durando - Building B9, Milan, Italy



Each year, the SPICA Conference has served as the premier international gathering to learn and discuss the latest progress in the field of preparative and industrial chromatography, bringing together scientists working in fundamental research and practical applications across chemistry, pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, polymers, natural products, food, and fragrances.

About Ring Therapeutics

Ring Therapeutics is revolutionizing the genetic medicines and nucleic acid medicine space by harnessing the most abundant and diverse member of the human commensal virome, anelloviruses. The company developed the AnellogyTM platform which focuses on anelloviruses to potentially treat a broad range of diseases. Through harnessing the unique properties of these commensal viruses, the AnellogyTM platform generates diverse vectors that exhibit both tissue-specific tropism and the potential to be re-dosed. Ring Therapeutics, founded by Flagship Pioneering in 2017, aims to develop and further expand its portfolio by leveraging its platform to unlock the full potential of gene therapy and nucleic acid medicines, enabling a variety of mechanisms that successfully deliver therapeutic cargo to unreachable organs and tissues. To learn more, visit or follow us on X (Twitter) and LinkedIn .

