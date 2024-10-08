Enphase Energy Announces Conference Call To Review Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2024 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time FREMONT, Calif., Oct. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enphase Energy, Inc . (NASDAQ: ENPH), a global company and the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems, announced today that it will host a call and webcast on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2024 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its third quarter 2024 results for the period ended Sept. 30, 2024. The live webcast can be accessed on the Enphase Energy Investor Relations website at investor.enphase.com , and a recorded version of the call will also be available there approximately one hour after the call.



What: Enphase Energy's Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results Earnings Conference Call and Webcast Date: Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2024 Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time Live Call: 833.634.5018 International: +1.412.902.4214 Replay: United States: 877.344.7529 International: +1.412.317.0088 Canada: 855.669.9658 Replay access code: 2677879

About Enphase Energy, Inc.

Enphase Energy, a global energy technology company based in Fremont, CA, is the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems that enable people to harness the sun to make, use, save, and sell their own power-and control it all with a smart mobile app. The company revolutionized the solar industry with its microinverter-based technology and builds all-in-one solar, battery, and software solutions. Enphase has shipped approximately 76.3 million microinverters, and over 4.3 million Enphase-based systems have been deployed in more than 150 countries. For more information, visit .

Contact:

Zach Freedman

Enphase Energy, Inc.

Investor Relations

...

