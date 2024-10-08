عربي


Enphase Energy Announces Conference Call To Review Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results


10/8/2024 8:16:34 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2024 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time

FREMONT, Calif., Oct. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enphase Energy, Inc . (NASDAQ: ENPH), a global energy technology company and the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems, announced today that it will host a conference call and webcast on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2024 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its third quarter 2024 financial results for the period ended Sept. 30, 2024. The live webcast can be accessed on the Enphase Energy Investor Relations website at investor.enphase.com , and a recorded version of the call will also be available there approximately one hour after the call.

What: Enphase Energy's Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results Earnings Conference Call and Webcast
Date: Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2024
Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time
Live Call: 833.634.5018
International: +1.412.902.4214
Replay: United States: 877.344.7529
International: +1.412.317.0088
Canada: 855.669.9658
Replay access code: 2677879

About Enphase Energy, Inc.

Enphase Energy, a global energy technology company based in Fremont, CA, is the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems that enable people to harness the sun to make, use, save, and sell their own power-and control it all with a smart mobile app. The company revolutionized the solar industry with its microinverter-based technology and builds all-in-one solar, battery, and software solutions. Enphase has shipped approximately 76.3 million microinverters, and over 4.3 million Enphase-based systems have been deployed in more than 150 countries. For more information, visit .

© 2024 Enphase Energy, Inc. All rights reserved. Enphase, the "e" logo, and certain other names and marks are registered trademarks of Enphase Energy, Inc. Other names are for informational purposes and may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Contact:

Zach Freedman
Enphase Energy, Inc.
Investor Relations
...

