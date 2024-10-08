Blockquarry Corp. Expands Healthcare Footprint With Strategic Acquisitions To Accelerate AI-Driven Innovation

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HOUSTON, Oct. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN – BlockQuarry Corp. (OTC: BLQC), a pioneer in AI-powered healthcare solutions, today announces the of Telecare Home LLC and Paradigm Home Health LLC, two established home healthcare companies. This strategic move reinforces BlockQuarry's growing presence in the healthcare sector, expanding its capabilities to deliver artificial intelligence (AI)-driven innovation and improve patient outcomes through clinical trials and real-world data analytics.

Strategic Acquisitions Fueling Growth

The acquisitions of Telecare Home Health and Paradigm Home Health significantly expand BlockQuarry's patient base and access to valuable data, creating synergies that will drive operational growth and enhance the company's service offerings. With both companies producing over $1 million in annual revenue, BlockQuarry is poised for continued expansion within the healthcare industry.

“These acquisitions are key steps in our long-term vision to strengthen BlockQuarry's position as an innovator in healthcare solutions. By combining our expertise in AI with the capabilities of Telecare and Paradigm, we're accelerating clinical trial development and reshaping patient care,” said Alonzo Pierce, chairman and president of BlockQuarry Corp.

Leveraging AI to Transform Healthcare

BlockQuarry's acquisitions unlock new opportunities to harness AI and healthcare data for more efficient and effective clinical trials. By leveraging AI to analyze patient data and enhance trial design, BlockQuarry will:



Enhance Data-Driven Insights : Use real-world evidence (RWE) to drive smarter clinical trial decisions, optimizing outcomes.

Expand Patient Recruitment : Access a larger, more diverse pool of trial participants, improving trial representativeness. Strengthen Operations : Streamline clinical trial processes with enhanced operational capabilities, leveraging the combined expertise of the acquired companies.

Positioned for Growth and Innovation

These acquisitions provide a strong foundation for future growth, allowing BlockQuarry to scale its service offerings and explore additional opportunities in the healthcare data analytics space. As a publicly traded company, BlockQuarry is committed to using its financial resources to expand its footprint and develop cutting-edge AI solutions that contribute to better patient outcomes.

“Our integration of AI into healthcare services will not only improve clinical trial efficiency but also help address critical gaps in patient care. This is a pivotal moment for BlockQuarry as we move full steam ahead into this new chapter,” added Pierce.

Driving Innovation for Better Patient Outcomes

BlockQuarry's focus on real-world evidence and health equity ensures that clinical trials reach diverse populations, yielding results that can be generalized across broader patient groups. By improving the speed and effectiveness of clinical trials, BlockQuarry's innovations will contribute to the development of new treatments that address unmet medical needs.

Looking Ahead

As BlockQuarry continues to strengthen its position in the healthcare sector, the company is well-positioned to become a leader in AI-driven healthcare solutions. By focusing on strategic growth and innovation, BlockQuarry is transforming how healthcare data is processed and applied to improve patient outcomes.

About BlockQuarry Corp.

BlockQuarry Corp. (BLQC) stands at the forefront of innovation in the U.S. energy and infrastructure sectors, passionately committed to advancing the implementation of carbon-negative industrial energy on a global scale. Specializing in the provision of green, sustainable, and economically viable energy solutions, BlockQuarry caters to industries with substantial power requirements, including data storage hubs, manufacturing, cryptocurrency mining, and AI.

