Metabolic Partners With Nogin To Enhance Digital Presence And Operational Efficiency

NEW YORK, Oct. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nogin , a pioneer in Commerce-as-a-Service (“CaaS”), today announced a new client partnership with Metabolic, a company dedicated to promoting a "metabolism-first" lifestyle through personalized wellness programs.



Metabolic, which offers individualized wellness programs that integrate nutrition, exercise, supplements, and coaching, faced significant challenges due to their highly customized website and platform. The maintenance and scalability of this site were costly and complex, diverting resources from core business activities. The effort and expense required to manage server operations, implement security updates, and troubleshoot issues made it difficult for Metabolic to innovate and respond swiftly to market changes. The extensive infrastructure and team required for their D2C commerce business was challenging to manage efficiently, impacting their ability to focus on strategic growth.

By partnering with Nogin, Metabolic has successfully transitioned their site to Nogin's Intelligent Commerce technology within two months with no up-front costs, saving a substantial amount of money and operational effort. This move to a more modernized and efficient e-commerce platform has provided Metabolic with the agility and cost-effectiveness needed to thrive in their market. Nogin's technology automatically updates with the latest features that optimize the customer journey and drive growth, removing the need for Metabolic to ever replatform again.

“Transitioning to Nogin's end-to-end D2C commerce solution has allowed us to focus on our strategic goals and product innovation without being bogged down by the complexities and high costs of our previous custom site,” said John Pereira, CEO at Metabolic.“Nogin's efficient migration to a new e-commerce platform and expert management of our online business have been instrumental in resolving our operational challenges.”

Jon Huberman, President and CEO at Nogin, added,“We are excited to collaborate with Metabolic, whose innovative approach to health and wellness aligns with our commitment to enhancing digital efficiency. By leveraging our advanced e-commerce solutions, Metabolic can now focus on delivering exceptional wellness programs while we manage and optimize their online infrastructure.”

About Nogin:

Nogin , a leader in Commerce-as-a-Service (CaaS), provides enterprise-level e-commerce technology, strategies, and services for brands seeking sustainable growth, cost predictability, and a superior online experience. With Nogin, brands outsource their e-commerce operations while retaining creative control over their brand and product presentation. Nogin's cloud-based Intelligent Commerce platform is purpose-built for direct-to-consumer (D2C) and business-to-business (B2B) brands, optimizing every aspect of the e-commerce lifecycle. Since its founding in 2010, Nogin has become a trusted partner for a diverse portfolio of leading D2C and B2B brands, managing their e-commerce operations to drive growth and efficiency. To learn more, visit or follow us on LinkedIn and on X at @Nogincommerc .

About Metabolic:

Metabolic is dedicated to helping individuals regain control of their health through a "metabolism-first" approach, making this lifestyle the global standard for healthy living. Their mission is to empower people to feel, look, and perform their best every day. Metabolic offers personalized wellness programs that integrate nutrition, exercise, supplements, and coaching, all tailored to individual metabolic needs. Metabolic addresses the modern issues of stress, poor nutrition, and lack of sleep by providing customizable methods to optimize metabolism. Their unique framework allows people to create their own perfect program, avoiding the pitfalls of rigid diets and extreme exercise routines. By focusing on optimizing metabolism, Metabolic ensures that individuals can achieve sustainable health and well-being. For more information or to shop, visit

