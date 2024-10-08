Zerodual, Powered By OPTIZMO™ Technologies, Debuts As An Innovative Solution To Dual Representation Issues In The MDL Arena

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Empowering Law Firms with Real-Time Case Duplication Checks and Secure Docket Management to Reduce Case Attrition

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OPTIZMO Technologies, recognized for its leading solutions in email compliance, data security, and suppression list management, proudly introduces ZeroDual. This innovative is specifically designed to revolutionize the management of dual representation challenges faced by law firms in Mass Tort and Class Action litigation. ZeroDual harnesses OPTIZMO's industry-leading to offer a secure, and intuitive approach to ensure clean dockets and reduce case attrition.



Launched in 2009 by co-founders Khris Thayer and Grant Fern, OPTIZMO has been at the cutting edge of managing and securing sensitive data for 15 years. With the launch of ZeroDual, OPTIZMO delivers a solution critically needed to enhance efficiency and data integrity within the mass tort industry.

ZeroDual: An Innovative Shift in Docket Management

Catering to the complexities of Mass Tort litigation, ZeroDual presents a pivotal advancement in real-time case management and duplication checks. The platform enables law firms to ensure that cases being onboarded are not already represented by another firm, promoting real-time transparency in docket management, and reducing overall case attrition in the census/certification process.

Why ZeroDual is the Definitive Solution:



Instant Duplicate Claimant Checks: Instantaneously verify if claimants are unique within the MDL upon intake, significantly mitigating duplicate retainer purchases and longer-term case processing costs.

Streamlined Docket Certification: Facilitate smoother docket certification processes with courts, enhancing the efficiency of legal proceedings.

Privacy and Security at the Forefront: With encoded, anonymized case data, ZeroDual keeps your case demographics confidential and shielded from other law firms.

Centralized Plaintiff Database: ZeroDual creates a comprehensive, centralized case database for each MDL, streamlining case management. User-Friendly Interface: Equipped with a simple, one-click tool for instant claimant duplicate checks, ZeroDual is designed for ease of use without compromising on precision.



Advanced Data Security Measures

Building on OPTIZMO's core commitment to data security, ZeroDual incorporates extensive security protocols, ensuring sensitive case information is rigorously protected. Through encoding, anonymization, and an array of vulnerability assessments, ZeroDual delivers industry-best data security protocols within the legal industry.

As OPTIZMO continues to expand its product and service offerings, ZeroDual exemplifies the company's innovation-driven philosophy. By introducing ZeroDual, OPTIZMO not only addresses an industry-wide challenge but also reinforces its reputation as a pioneer in technological solutions for complex data management issues.

Learn more at ZeroDual.com

About OPTIZMO

OPTIZMO Technologies is the recognized thought leader in the email and online marketing space for email suppression list management, email campaign management, data management, and risk mitigation services relative to email compliance. With an expert staff in pursuit of unrivaled efficiency, innovative technology, and an insatiable desire to problem-solve, clients find a customer-centric business model that not only enhances the way OPTIZMO clients do business but drives the company forward. The company is headquartered in Austin, TX, and has offices and team members in Charleston, Denver, and Brisbane, Australia.

Media Contact:

Antonio Jones

Marketing Manager

...

Tom Wozniak

Chief Operations Officer

...