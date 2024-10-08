Vectorize Raises $3.6 Million To Transform AI-Powered Data Retrieval

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Startup launches unique combining RAG evaluation and pipelines, enabling businesses to harness the full potential of their data for AI applications

BOULDER, Colo., Oct. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vectorize, a pioneering startup in the field of AI-powered data integration, today announced it has raised $3.6 million in seed funding led by True Ventures. The company also unveiled its groundbreaking Retrieval Augmented Generation (RAG) platform designed to transform how businesses of all sizes leverage their data for AI applications.



In an era where artificial intelligence is reshaping industries, RAG systems are emerging as a critical technology. RAG enhances large language models by combining their pre-trained knowledge with real-time access to an organization's specific data, enabling more accurate and contextually relevant AI responses.

"Vectorize is addressing a crucial need in the AI ecosystem," said Puneet Agarwal, partner at True Ventures, which led the investment in Vectorize. "By uniquely integrating RAG technology with data pipelines, Vectorize enables companies to optimize their data more effectively for AI applications. This approach not only simplifies a traditionally complex process but also sets a new standard for how businesses can achieve more accurate and impactful AI-driven results."

Vectorize makes AI technology easier and more affordable by offering a number of unique, differentiated features:

Fully self-service and available now: Many competitive products in this space are waitlisted or require a meeting with sales before granting access to their platforms. Vectorize is ready to use right now - anyone can sign up and start using it right away.Import from anywhere: Customers can import data from knowledge bases, documents, and SaaS platforms available to large language models to use when processing user requests.Flexible data updates: Customers can automatically update search indexes based on requirements of each project – from occasional to instant, or anything in between.Smart data preparation: Customers can try different data preparation methods before building data pipelines to ensure their approach will work best with their language model.Pay-as-you-go pricing: Customers only pay for their actual usage and developers enjoy a generous forever-free tier that supports learning and small AI projects.

"I observed companies struggling with building vector indexes for their RAG applications and realized the real issue wasn't just the complexity; it was the disconnect between RAG evaluation and the pipelines they were using," said Chris Latimer, CEO of Vectorize. "Developers were getting bogged down, testing different models and strategies with little success. That's when we had a key insight: by integrating RAG evaluation directly with RAG pipelines , we could simplify the entire process and significantly boost performance. That's exactly what we've done with Vectorize, making it easier for developers to achieve the retrieval performance they need in a tiny fraction of the time."

Vectorize's technology is already delivering tangible benefits in high-growth environments. Groq, a leading AI hardware company experiencing rapid expansion, has implemented Vectorize's platform to enhance its customer support capabilities.

"Vectorize has been instrumental in helping us scale our support operations during a period of intense growth," said Eric McAllister, Sr. Director of Customer Support & Experience at Groq. "The platform's real-time processing allows our AI agent to instantly learn from every update we make and from each customer interaction. This means we can handle a significantly higher volume of inquiries with answers that are more accurate and timely, all while dramatically reducing response times. Groq is a fast-growing company in the rapidly changing AI industry and Vectorize's solution has been key to proactively scaling our support to meet exponential demand while managing costs effectively."

The power of Vectorize's technology extends beyond individual companies. Its collaboration with Elastic, the Search AI Company, demonstrates the platform's ability to integrate with existing data ecosystems.

“Elastic is committed to making it easier for developers to build next-generation search experiences,” said Shay Banon, founder and chief technology officer at Elastic.“Working with Vectorize allows us to bring our Elasticsearch vector database and hybrid search capabilities to more users through the Vectorize RAG Platform.”

Beyond tech support, Vectorize's platform is poised to help companies accelerate other key use cases:



Customer service: Enabling more intelligent chatbots and virtual assistants to assist customers 24/7 with no wait times.

Content creation: Facilitating AI-powered content generation with access to the latest data and brand guidelines.

Sales automation: Connecting CRM, social, and other data with AI models to accelerate every part of the sales cycle, from prospecting through closing. AI agents: Powering AI agents capable of automating complex tasks and decision making across industries.

Nicholas Ward, President at Koddi and an angel investor in Vectorize, added, "Having worked with Vectorize's founders in the past, I've seen firsthand their ability to tackle complex data challenges. The RAG platform is set to become a cornerstone technology for companies leveraging AI, from adtech to fintech and beyond."

As businesses increasingly rely on AI to drive innovation and efficiency, Vectorize's technology offers a powerful solution to harness the full potential of organizational data. With its unique features and flexible pricing model, Vectorize is positioned to democratize access to advanced AI capabilities, enabling companies of all sizes to build more intelligent, responsive, and accurate AI systems.

For more information about Vectorize and its innovative RAG platform, visit .

About Vectorize

Vectorize simplifies the process of creating AI-powered applications for developers and companies. The platform handles the complex task of preparing and organizing data so AI systems can understand and use it effectively. Vectorize automates much of the technical work that would typically slow down AI development. This means companies can focus on creating useful AI applications without getting bogged down in data management issues. Vectorize does the behind-the-scenes heavy lifting, allowing businesses to build and deploy AI solutions more quickly and easily.

