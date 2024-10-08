Nkgen Biotech Announces Poster Presentations At The 17Th Annual Clinical Trials On Alzheimer’S Disease (CTAD) Conference

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SANTA ANA, Calif., Oct. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NKGen Biotech Inc. (Nasdaq: NKGN) (“NKGen” or the“Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative autologous and allogeneic natural killer cell therapeutics, today announced upcoming poster presentations on a final report of a Phase 1 dose escalation study and on a preliminary report of the Phase 1 cohort in the follow-up Phase 1/2a study of troculeucel in subjects with Alzheimer's disease, at the 17th Annual Clinical Trials on Alzheimer's (“CTAD”) to be held in Madrid, Spain from October 29 – November 1, 2024.

Presentation Details:

Title:

Treatment of Moderate Alzheimer's Disease Subjects with Expanded Non-genetically Modified Natural Killer Cells (troculeucel; SNK01) with Enhanced Activity – Report of the Phase I results of the Phase I/IIa Study Authors: Paul Y. Song, Lucia Hui, Hank Lee, Juan Mata, Katia Betito, Harry Chung, Jesse Carr Session Title: Poster Session 1 - Theme 02: Clinical Trials: Results Poster Number: LP020 General Session Time: Tuesday, October 29, 2024, 3:00 pm to Wednesday, October 30, 2024 – 5:00 pm CET

Presentation Details:

Title: Use of Non-genetically Modified Natural Killer Cells (SNK01) With Enhanced Activity in Subjects with Active Alzheimer's Disease. Further Biomarker Analysis and Implications for Use in Prevention Authors: Paul Song, Clemente Humberto Zúñiga Gil, Blanca Isaura Acosta Gallo, Cesar Alejandro Amescua, Rufino Menchaca Díaz, Sean Hong, Juan Mata, Katia Betito, Hank Lee, Yoonmi Kang, Lucia Hui Session Title: Poster Session 1 – Theme 04: Clinical Trials: Biomarkers Including Plasma Poster Number: P105 General Session Time: Tuesday, October 29, 2024, 3:00 pm to Wednesday, October 30, 2024 – 5:00 pm CET

A copy of the posters will be added to the Scientific Publications page of the Company's website at once presentations have concluded.

Full abstracts accepted as poster presentations will also be included in the special CTAD edition of the Journal of Prevention of Alzheimer's Disease (JPAD), the official journal of the CTAD conference.

About Troculeucel

Troculeucel is a novel cell-based, patient specific ex vivo expanded autologous natural killer (“NK”) cell, immunotherapeutic drug candidate. NKGen is developing troculeucel for the treatment of neurodegenerative disorders and a broad range of cancers. Troculeucel is the International Nonproprietary Name (“INN”) for SNK01 assigned by the World Health Organization (“WHO”). The WHO INN approval of troculeucel establishes a universally recognized nonproprietary drug name for SNK01 and marks a significant step on our journey toward bringing this therapy to market.

About NKGen Biotech

NKGen is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative autologous and allogeneic NK cell therapeutics. NKGen is headquartered in Santa Ana, California, USA. For more information, please visit .

