Karger Publishers Partners With Research Solutions To Enrich Journal Content With Scite Smart Citations

The Scite citation badge is displayed on each Karger journal article page, providing authors and readers with condensed insights on article citations.

- Christian Box, Head of Academic & Research Markets at KargerBASEL, SWITZERLAND, October 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Karger Publishers, a leading provider of scientific and medical content , has joined forces with Scite, an award-winning platform within the Research Solutions (NASDAQ: RSSS) product family, used by more than one million students and researchers to discover and better understand scientific literature.Scite is the world's largest citation statement database that continually monitors 200 million scholarly sources and analyzes 1.3B+ citations extracted from 37M full-text articles to create Smart Citations – which provide context and classify citations as supporting or contrasting evidence. The database also powers its AI Assistant and literature search engine, thereby providing researchers with unmatched insight into any topic.Smart Citations were created using advanced machine learning techniques to efficiently extract and analyze citation statements from full-text articles at scale. This data is integrated into a citation badge, which allows researchers to quickly and easily understand the reasons behind an article's citations and its influence on subsequent research. This approach offers Karger authors and readers a deeper and more informative perspective than just a basic citation count or a list of referenced articles without context.Josh Nicholson, co-founder of Scite and Chief Strategy Officer of Research Solutions, remarked,“We're honored to collaborate with Karger, as we expand our deployment of Smart Citations. Together, we can make research more discoverable, understandable, and ultimately reliable. The long-standing Karger tradition of connecting people and science firmly aligns with our goal of working together as a scientific community for better research outcomes.”“Providing fast and easy access to the latest scientific research is our mandate,” says Christian Box, Head of Academic & Research Markets at Karger.“We are thrilled to integrate Scite Smart Citations into our portfolio to enhance the author and reader experience and make research more discoverable.”Karger Publishers has integrated Smart Citation badges into its online journal content across all 100 Karger journals on Karger.About Karger PublishersConnecting people and science since 1890, Karger provides scientists, healthcare professionals, patients, and the broader public with reliable and tailored information in Health Sciences. Building upon a publishing portfolio of more than 100 reputable scholarly journals and the award-winning Fast Facts medical info series, Karger excels in medical education and omnichannel HCP engagement in multiple formats, including 3D animations, podcasts, AR/VR environments, and more. Academic institutions and both medical affairs and pharma marketing teams in the corporate space entrust Karger with their most demanding communication challenges. Independent and family-led in the fourth generation by Chairwoman Gabriella Karger, Switzerland-based Karger is present in 15 countries with a team of 200 dedicated professionals worldwide.For more information, please visit kargerAbout Research SolutionsResearch Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: RSSS) provides cloud-based technologies to streamline the process of accessing, managing, and creating intellectual property. Since its founding, the company has been a pioneer in developing solutions to serve researchers. Acquired by Research Solutions in 2023, Scite revolutionizes how researchers discover and evaluate research through Smart Citations. Smart Citations transcend conventional references by offering in-text sentences, citing relevant sections, and providing a classification that denotes either support or contrast to the cited claim. Scite's powerful, innovative solutions equip researchers worldwide in various career stages. The company has received multiple accolades for its groundbreaking work in next-generation citations, such as the ISMTE People's Choice Award and ALPSP Award for Innovation in Publishing. Today, more than 70 percent of the top pharmaceutical companies, prestigious universities, and emerging businesses rely on the Research Solutions family of products, powered by AI and NLP technologies, to support the innovation process from end to end with the most comprehensive information and knowledge tools on the market.For more information and details, please visit

