WFP Alarmed At Spreading Regional Displacement Crises In Middle East

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Shot: 1-8Oct2024

Lebanon, Syria

TRT: 3:44

:00-:06 - Damaged building in Saida, Lebanon

Shot:5Oct24

:06-:24 - Convoy of Humanitarian Aid Moving from Beirut to Tyre

Highway 51, Lebanon

Shot: 5Oct24

:24-:40 - Offloading WFP food parcels in Tyre

Tyre, Lebanon

Shot: 5Oct24

:40-1:08 - SOT Matthew Hollingworth, WFP Lebanon Country Director (English)

'We're delivering 1100 food parcels, food ration boxes along with bread from the World Food Programme, but also critically needed water, sanitation, and hygiene materials from our friends at UNICEF. We're delivering here to the Lebanese Red Cross. One of our critical partners, providing humanitarian assistance across the country to people are still stuck in areas, people have been displaced into other areas and also people about to go on the move.'

Tyre, Lebanon

Shot: 5Oct24

1:08-2:15 - Newly arrived people who fled the fighting in Lebanon arrive in Syria in cars and busses.

As of 7 Oct, more than 200,000 people have fled Lebanon into Syria over several border crossings. The majority of them are Syrian. On Friday, 4Oct2024, the highway between the main border crossing was bombed leaving people with no option but to cross on foot carrying what belongings they can. The destruction of the highway also impedes the entry of humanitarian aid into Lebanon.

Jdaydat Yabous Syria border with Lebanon

Shot: 1-3Oct2024

2:15-2:33 - SOT Um Ali and her 6 children fled the bombing in Lebanon, her husband stayed behind in Beirut (Arabic):



'There were bombings and airstrikes and so we escaped, thank God we arrived here safe and sound. We don't know what happened to it,if it's still bombed or not. We managed to get our documents and escaped. We've been in the streets in Lebanon for the last 2 days, thank God we're here now.'

Jdaydat Yabous Syria border with Lebanon

Shot: 1Oct2024

2:33-2:49 - SOT: Um Mohammed is Syrian but has been living for 17 years in Lebanon. She and her children fled leaving their home, her husband and parents behind.

(Arabic)

'We were happy with our life there...we weren't looking for more than that'(cries)



Dima WFP: 'Thank god you got out safe with your family'

Jdaydat Yabous Syria border with Lebanon

Shot: 3Oct2024

2:49-2:57 - Newly arrived people who fled the fighting in Lebanon arrive in Syria in cars and busses.

Jdaydat Yabous Syria border with Lebanon

Shot: 3Oct2024

2:57- 3:27 - SOT Abeer Etefa, WFP Middle East Regional Spokesperson(English):

'We are in the middle of a regional war already. This is a dangerous milestone for this troubled part of the world. This crisis has separated families across borders and destructed vital food supply chains. Homes and livelihoods are being destroyed for millions of people who were already food insecure before this current crisis. This means greater need, and it means more requirements for the aid world at the time when resources are not coping with these needs.'

Cairo, Egypt

Shot:8Oct24

3:27-3:44 - Newly arrived displaced people eating WFP datebars

WFP is distributing dates bars and, when possible, hot meals to people fleeing the fighting in Lebanon on the Syrian side of the border crossings. Hot meals will be provided

to people staying in shelters along side ready to eat rations, regular food baskets and potentially cash asssistance.

Jdaydat Yabous Syria border with Lebanon

Shot: 3Oct2024