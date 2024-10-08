(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Dubai - 08 October 2024: The 2024 Dubai edition of Najah, one of the country's largest higher education fairs, at the Arena Hall, Dubai World Trade Centre, was opened to the public on October 6th in the presence of Her Excellency Aisha Miran, Director General of Dubai's Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA), showcasing the latest and best in higher education opportunities for prospective students in the UAE and abroad.

Thousands of visitors, consisting of students and parents, from across the UAE have flocked to the event, which features over 100 highly regarded universities from more than 20 countries including the UAE, USA, Canada, UK, European Union Countries, as well as those from Singapore and Mauritius, offering thousands of courses to choose from. A popular draw at Najah is the tailor-made series of insightful seminars and live Q&As sessions covering every aspect of higher education, starting with entry requirements for leading universities to the application process, funding and scholarship as well as placement opportunities. Visitor feedback shows that Najah's appeal comes from its personal approach, where experienced higher education professionals guide students and give them the confidence, skills, and tools to succeed in the competitive world of international education.

KHDA hosted a stand at the exhibition to present the Hamdan bin Mohammed Scholarship Programme for Emirati students visiting the event. Part of the Dubai Social Agenda 33 initiatives, the pioneering programme offers scholarships to prestigious global universities for outstanding Emirati students. The scholarship programme also aligns with the goals of Dubai's Education 33 strategy, which was recently endorsed by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai.

Commenting on KHDA's participation at the event, Maitha Bin Turkeya, Scholarship Advisor said:“The Education 33 strategy highlights the importance of early career guidance in helping students discover future pathways that align with their talents and ambitions, ensuring they enrol in top-tier local and international universities. This approach strengthens the global and regional competitiveness of Dubai's graduates. Najah Dubai offers an ideal platform to offer students personalised academic guidance while allowing them and their parents to explore diverse higher education options. We were delighted to connect with both students and parents during the event and provide detailed information about the Hamdan bin Mohammed Scholarship Programme and its criteria and requirements. This programme not only fosters academic growth but also cultivates leadership skills, empowering Emirati students to become innovators and leaders across various sectors in Dubai.”

Najah Event Director Dima Al Sadi echoed this view and said,“The response from visitors has been outstandingly positive. This is not entirely surprising, as Najah is not just the biggest higher education event in the UAE, but has established itself over the years as a trusted bridge between the country's student community and global educational entities.” Najah Dubai 2024 is open to the public till October 8th at the Arena Hall, Dubai World Trade Centre, and will be followed by Najah Abu Dhabi 2024, which will be held from 27th – 29th October, 2024, at the ADNEC Centre.