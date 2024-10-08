Kuwait PM Receives UAE Crown Prince, Delegation
Date
10/8/2024 8:10:46 AM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
KUWAIT, Oct 8 (KUNA) - His Highness the Prime Minister sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah received Tuesday Dubai Crown Prince, UAE Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of Defense Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammad bin Rashed Al-Maktoum and his accompanying delegation. (end)
aa
MENAFN08102024000071011013ID1108757277
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.