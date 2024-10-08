Decisiondoc Is Changing The Game In Patient Intake And Medical Necessity Validation

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) DecisionDOC, an innovative suite of products, is transforming the patient intake process with advanced AI and data diagnostics. By focusing on point-of-contact data, medical necessity validation, and state discovery, DecisionDOC empowers healthcare providers with a groundbreaking approach to patient care and analysis.



After thousands of engineering hours, DecisionDOC has redefined initial patient intake methods, utilizing high-quality data to evaluate medical necessity and uncover potential disease states. From marketing that guides patients into evaluation, to advanced diagnostic tools for medical necessity reviews, DecisionDOC offers a streamlined and efficient process.



"We've revolutionized how practices and urgent care centers approach patient intake and disease state discovery," said Beto Paredes founder of the Beto Paredes Family of Companies. "Our platform ensures providers get a comprehensive, accurate understanding of a patient's medical needs from the start."



A Central Technology for Healthcare Providers



DecisionDOC serves as the core technology for urgent care and family practice models, offering maximum visibility into patient conditions by leveraging medical necessity scores from intake data. This platform includes a specialized index library built on the American Medical Codex, integrating CPT and ICD regulations, as well as linking directly into Local Coverage Determination (LCD) qualifications for diagnostics in Laboratory, ANS (Autonomic Nervous System), and other medical necessity validation areas.



AI-Powered Precision and Reporting



A key highlight of DecisionDOC is its use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) to provide:

. Treatment Protocol Suggestions: AI suggests treatment protocols based on initial CPT/ICD codex findings.

. Medication Recommendations: AI delivers detailed descriptions and the specific benefits of relevant medications for identified health concerns.

. Lifestyle and Wellness Guidance: AI offers personalized wellness recommendations based on intake and diagnostic data.

. Physician/Patient Discussion Preparation: AI generates sample physician-patient discussions to ensure providers can thoroughly cover necessary topics during consultations.



"The power of AI in healthcare is immense, and our platform harnesses this to offer enhanced, data-driven insights that improve patient outcomes," added Beto.



Comprehensive Reporting and Compliance



DecisionDOC also supports full evidence analysis for devices such as TM-Flow A.N.S. and its 65 ICD+ modifiers, generating accurate encounter forms that are ready to be submitted to payers. The platform ensures providers are equipped with master reports that integrate seamlessly with encounter forms, making it easier to meet compliance and documentation requirements.



About DecisionDOC



DecisionDOC is part of a comprehensive suite of software initiatives designed to improve patient care, optimize medical necessity validation, and streamline reporting for healthcare providers. By integrating AI and data diagnostics with the latest CPT and ICD valuation regulations, DecisionDOC helps practices provide the best possible care while meeting industry standards.



About The Beto Paredes Family of Companies



The Beto Paredes Family of Companies is a leader in healthcare software development, providing advanced tools for patient intake, disease discovery, and medical necessity validation. The company's mission is to empower providers with technology that improves patient outcomes and streamlines administrative processes.



