Kuwait Amir Condoles With Saudi King On Demise Of Prince Sultan Bin Mohammad

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 8 (KUNA) - the Amir Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber sent a cable of condolences Tuesday to Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud. In the cable, His Highness the Amir expressed his sincere condolences on the demise of Prince Sultan bin Mohammad bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud. (end) aa

