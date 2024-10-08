Kuwait PM Condoles With Saudi King On Demise Of Prince Sultan Bin Mohammad
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
KUWAIT, Oct 8 (KUNA) - His Highness the Prime Minister sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah sent a cable of condolences Tuesday to Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud on the demise of Prince Sultan bin Mohammad bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud. (end)
