The sale, on October 2, 2024, of the Company's entire 85% ownership interest in its Singapore-based early childcare business for a total consideration of $20 million in cash.

The redeployment of capital to enhance business development and future technology innovation to increase sales within its core markets. The optimization of our operational structure to enhance efficiency and generate anticipated cost savings in excess of $20 million annually.

"We are pleased to embark on the next phase of Mynd's evolution by redeploying capital to strengthen our sales efforts and position the Company for future investment in our product offerings, which we believe will enable us to achieve our long-term strategic vision and increase shareholder value," stated Vin Riera, Mynd's Chief Executive Officer. "We expect that additional actions we are taking to optimize our operations will help us improve profitability as we manage growth and corporate transformation."

Arthur Giterman, Mynd's Chief Financial Officer commented, "We believe that the sale of our non-strategic early childhood development business in conjunction with various cost optimization actions, including a reduction in head count, programmatic spend, and the utilization of certain service providers, will provide Mynd with additional liquidity and balance sheet strength, enabling us to focus our efforts on maintaining our market leadership in the Interactive Flat Panel Display segment and delivering both hardware and software solutions for the education, business, and public sectors."

About Mynd, Inc.

Seattle-based Mynd is a global leader in interactive technology offering best-in-class hardware and software solutions that help organizations create and deliver dynamic content; simplify and streamline teaching, learning, and communication; and facilitate real-time collaboration. Our award-winning interactive displays and software can be found in more than 1 million learning and training spaces across 126 countries. Our global distribution network of more than 4,000 reseller partners and our dedicated sales and support teams around the world enable us to deliver the highest level of service to our customers.

