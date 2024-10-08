Successfinder Unveils New Solution Set To Revolutionize Employee Engagement And Leadership Development

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) New SuccessFinder Talent Growth Solution Provides In-Depth Behavioral Insights

to Accelerate Professional Growth

MONTRÉAL, Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - SuccessFinder, a leader in predictive workplace behavioral talent assessment, is pleased to announce the launch of SuccessFinder Talent Growth, a groundbreaking solution for scaling impactful talent development across organizations. Rigorously tested and built based on extensive client feedback, the new tool showcases SuccessFinder's commitment to continuous innovation by offering solutions that effectively respond to evolving human resource challenges.

"SuccessFinder Talent Growth not only solves critical HR challenges but also underlines our commitment to innovation and corporate growth by enabling us to expand into new markets," said Ronald Dahms, CEO of SuccessFinder.

The SuccessFinder Talent Growth solution, backed by over 50 years of industrial and organizational psychology research, gives employees instant access to in-depth behavioral insights. Its unique self-serve approach transforms talent development, providing an enterprise solution that empowers employees to take control of their development by understanding their behaviors and overcoming growth barriers. It also helps them align strengths with corporate goals, offers expert guidance, and supports actionable growth plans.

"SuccessFinder Talent Growth has the potential to be a game-changer for organizations. It directly addresses the critical need for scaling self-awareness and development company wide. This solution empowers every employee's growth, fostering a culture of continuous learning and development. The result? A common language around leadership development on top of increased agility and improved employee engagement," said Ray Kazan, Senior Director, HR - Talent Management at CAE.

SuccessFinder Talent Growth marks a significant milestone in HR technology. The solution uncovers talent insights in the context of each organization and their unique leadership model, driving measurable impact for people and businesses alike. The SuccessFinder team has worked tirelessly in developing this solution to exceed industry standards, delivering unmatched value, experience, and insights for human resource and talent departments.

About SuccessFinder

Predictable Leadership Excellence.

SuccessFinder accelerates leadership excellence by assessing people's potential using the power of Behavioral DNA. Our solutions empower leaders and teams with self-awareness by revealing the key behaviors required to excel in their roles and reach their full potential. We revolutionize how companies assess, identify, and develop top talent, within their unique context and culture. SuccessFinder drives results for hundreds of leading organizations around the world, including CAE, Beneva, Magna International, iA Groupe financier, Desjardins, McKesson/Rexall, and many other leading companies, financial institutions and global manufacturers.

Learn more at successfinder .

