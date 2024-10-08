Optimum Strategic Communications To Host 16Th Annual Healthcare Investor Conference With 'Back To Growth' Theme

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) LONDON, Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Optimum Strategic Communications

(Optimum), the international strategic healthcare communications consultancy, will be hosting its 16th Annual Healthcare Investor on Thursday 10 October, 2024 at The Kings Fund, London.

This year, as markets begin to bounce back after a lacklustre period, a prestigious line-up of experts will look to growth, identifying which therapies will attract investor attention and examining how biotechs can sharpen their story to secure much-needed investment. With Pharma's looming patent cliff in 2025 and beyond, this has never been more important.

New to this year's event and by popular demand Optimum will be running 'Investor speed dating', bringing some of the most exciting early-stage companies together with leading investors. In addition, Optimum will be hosting a panel discussion alongside its US Partner Gilmartin Group on 'How to have a successful IPO on Nasdaq' a topic that remains close to the hearts of many industry entrepreneurs.

Commenting on the event, Mary Clark, CEO of Optimum Strategic Communications, said:

"The theme of our 16th year is 'Back to Growth'. After the turbulence of the past few years, companies need to be poised to capitalise on rebounding investor appetite and to make the most of deal opportunities when they arise. Markets estimate that c.$300 billion of pharma revenue could be lost to the 2025 patent cliff, representing a golden opportunity for those companies with great science and strong data to step in and help replenish the pharma pipelines."

"2024 has seen the life sciences sector bounce back with a return to deal making. During the last 12 months, Optimum has advised a record number of clients through fundraisings, transformational deal making and M&A, as well as new product approvals. So far this year [2024], we have advised on 25 M&A and licensing transactions, (ten of which, where financials were disclosed, had a combined deal value c.$4 billion), as well as 42 fundraisings totalling $3.5 billion."

"Over the course of the conference, top investors will share their insights on where they are looking to deploy funds against a backdrop of renewed market strength, while industry experts will advise on the different considerations for securing investment on both sides of the Atlantic. With life science leaders, investors and analysts all under one roof, the networking opportunities will be amazing."



This year, Muscular Dystrophy UK has been selected as Optimum's Featured Charity. More than 110,000 people in the UK live with muscle wasting and weakening conditions, and there is currently no cure. We will hear from the charity's representatives on the latest research into treatments for MD and the support the charity provides people living with muscle wasting conditions.

About Optimum Strategic Communications

Optimum Strategic Communications is an international healthcare communications consultancy which specialises in strategic investor relations, corporate and financial communications. Our senior team of healthcare specialists, based in London, Amsterdam, Stockholm, Zurich, and New York, are experienced and trusted advisors to some of the world's most exciting public and private companies, both large and small, across pharmaceuticals, biotech, MedTech, health tech, healthcare services and industrial biotechnology.

Over the last 25 years, our team has worked with over 400 healthcare companies, advising them on financial communications and investor relations, including major corporate activity such as fundraising, IPOs, M&A, as well as corporate reputation and crisis scenarios.

We have an exceptional network of contacts across the international investment community in Europe and the US; contacts we have built and maintained over the last three decades. The Optimum team includes ex-fund managers and analysts, as well as financial and corporate communications specialists.

For more information, please visit .



SOURCE Optimum Strategic Communications

