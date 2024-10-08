Researcher Dr. Laura Gabayan Announces New Psychology Today 'Common Wisdom Insights' Column

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Dr. Laura Gabayan announces her new Psychology Today column:“Common Wisdom Insights” to“Increase Your Joy, Happiness and Success”.

To help readers master the 8 life skills of wisdom, Dr. Laura Gabayan will share advice tips in her Psychology Today“Common Wisdom Insights” column based on her“Common Wisdom” book.

Based on extensive experience as a researcher, scientist and medical doctor, Dr. Laura Gabayan was invited to share her expertise as a Psychology Today Contributor.

The new“Common Wisdom Insights” column by Dr. Laura Gabayan will include monthly stories in Psychology Today with self-help tips and relatable stories based on her new study and“Common Wisdom” book.

For The Wisdom Research Project, Dr. Laura Gabayan interviewed 60“wise” individuals ages 50-79 years across North America and scientifically identified 8 elements that together make someone wise.

- Dr. Laura Gabayan, Researcher and Bestselling Author,“Common Wisdom”LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Researcher, physician, scientist and Number 1 Bestselling Author (“Common Wisdom”) Dr. Laura Gabayan announces her new Psychology Today column:“Common Wisdom Insights”. Based on extensive experience as both a medical doctor and researcher/scientist, the author was asked to share her expertise as a Psychology Today Contributor.With "less than 30% of the world's researchers being women" (Unesco), Dr. Gabayan is an inspiring role model and is proof that a difficult task is possible.Dr. Gabayan emphasizes,“I am beyond grateful to Psychology Today for inviting me to write for them and for providing a platform to help more people learn about how I scientifically defined wisdom as 8 elements and identified the secret ingredients to mastering life.”For this new“Common Wisdom Insights” column, Dr. Gabayan will write monthly stories based on her new study and book (“Common Wisdom: 8 Scientific Elements of a Meaningful Life”). There will be self-help tips and relatable stories to help readers enhance the 8 life skills that Dr. Gabayan defined as“wisdom”, which include Resilience, Kindness, Positivity, Spirituality, Humility, Tolerance, Creativity, and Curiosity (in that order).As a result of personal medical obstacles that turned her life upside down in mid-2013, Dr. Gabayan could no longer practice as an ER physician. Using her skills, Gabayan then chose to stop doing academic research and instead study why the wise“think differently” and scientifically define wisdom.For The Wisdom Research Project, Dr. Gabayan interviewed 60“wise” individuals ages 50-79 years across North America. The insights from these everyday people (librarian, teacher, CEO, widow, and more) are included in her new easy-to-read book,“Common Wisdom.”Because it's hard to master these 8 life skills of wisdom, Dr. Gabayan believes time, patience and practice are needed. Her new“Common Wisdom Insights” column will be another way people can learn and master these essential traits for building not just a good life, but a great life.NEW PSYCHOLOGY TODAY COLUMN - by Dr. Laura GabayanNew ColumnCommon Wisdom Insights:Increase Your Joy, Happiness and SuccessNew Story (Oct 1, 2024)What is Wisdom: Here are 8 elements of wisdom defined by science.NEW BOOK:“Common Wisdom: 8 Scientific Elements of a Meaningful Life”– Available as Paperback, Hardback, Audiobook and eBook“Common Wisdom: 8 Scientific Elements of a Meaningful Life” (Redwood Publishing, March 2024)THE WISDOM RESEARCH PROJECTFOLLOW THE LATEST NEWS:Instagram @lLinkedInYouTube@TheWisdomResearchProjectABOUT: DR. LAURA GABAYAN (aka“Dr. G”, Pacific Palisades /Los Angeles, CA) is a world-renowned physician, scientist, researcher, and Number 1 Bestselling Author of“Common Wisdom: 8 Scientific Elements of a Meaningful Life” (March 2024). Internationally regarded as an expert in the field of research, she has received multiple research grants and awards for her work. She has also published dozens of academic manuscripts cited by hundreds of researchers. She is committed to excellence in everything she pursues. Dr. Gabayan is a two-time valedictorian (high school and college) who attended UCLA for all her schooling. Dr. Gabayan completed three additional years of research education past her medical training to become a greater expert in research.Dr. Laura Gabayan has now moved her expertise towards society as a whole with The Wisdom Research Project, her new book“Common Wisdom” and as a Psychology Today Contributor. Dr. Gabayan and her work have been featured on FOX News At Night, FOX 11 Los Angeles, KFMG 98.9FM The Culture Buzz, The Eden Magazine, Authority Magazine, BookLife Reviews, Great Books Great Minds, ShoutOut LA, Palisadian-Post and many top podcasts.

