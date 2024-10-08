Jones Soda Creates New Line Tailored To C-Stores: Fiesta Jones (Start The Party!)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) 4 Latin-Inspired Flavors with Fewer Calories and Resealable Bottles Debut at NACS Vegas Booth C5762

SEATTLE, Oct. 8, 2024

A fizzy, fruity festival of sodas specially crafted for convenience store customers is about to hit the with Fiesta Jones, the newest celebration for your tastebuds from legendary craft soda maker Jones Soda (CSE: JSDA, QTCQB: JSDA). The line features four vibrant Latin-inspired flavors, less than half the calories and sugar of standard sodas, and resealable screw-top aluminum bottles that bring the party wherever you go – all with an explosion of taste that could only come from the flavor magicians at Jones.

Credit: Jones Soda

Launching in c-stores this month, Fiesta Jones will be available in Watermelon Strawberry, Mango Passion Fruit, Coconut Lime and Guava Berry flavors that let the essence of each fruit shine through. Each 16 oz bottle contains just 80 calories and 19 grams of sugar with no caffeine, no artificial colors, and a vibrant burst of bubbles in every sip.

Fiesta Jones will be available at Dot Foods and from DSD or broadline distributors. Jones Soda and its convenience broker, Ultimate Sales, are showcasing the line at Booth C5762 at NACS Vegas beginning today.

"Convenience store operators have told us that their shoppers want a soda with big taste, fewer calories and a resealable package. Nothing in the market met that description, so we developed Fiesta Jones to fill the whitespace," said David Knight, CEO of Jones Soda. "This line gives us an opportunity to establish a strong presence in the c-store channel for the first time in many years and adds another key building block in the strategic initiatives we are implementing to expand beyond our craft soda roots."

Those initiatives include a steady stream of new product introductions, including launches of Jones' first cola and zero cola products as well as an all-natural, lower-sugar prebiotic beverage called Pop Jones last month . Other recent additions to the Jones Soda portfolio include Jones Minis , 7.5 oz cans of four favorite Jones flavors; Jones+ , featuring popular Jones flavors with added caffeine; and Spiked Jones, hard craft soda uniquely combining six of Jones' pure cane sugar soda flavors with hard ciders.

Jones also is seeing rapid growth in its crossover Mary Jones cannabis brand in legal cannabis markets as well as in the HD9 space entered earlier this year.

About Jones Soda

Jones Soda Co.® (CSE: JSDA,

OTCQB:

JSDA ) is a leading developer of sodas and cannabis-infused beverages known for their premium taste, unique flavors and unconventional brand personality. Launched in 1996 as the original craft soda brand, the company today markets a diverse portfolio of sodas, mixers and wellness beverages under the Jones® Soda brand as well as a line of award-winning cannabis beverages and edibles leveraging Jones' trademark flavors under the Mary Jones brand.

,

,

or



SOURCE Jones Soda

