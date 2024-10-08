Visionventionstm Launches To Revolutionize Ophthalmic Device Innovation With Advanced Additive Manufacturing

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) BELLEVUE, Wash., Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- VisionVentionsTM, a pioneering ophthalmic device company, has launched its operations with a commitment to addressing niche, unmet needs in ophthalmic surgery. The company is set to transform the ophthalmic by leveraging cutting-edge additive technologies and a robust nationwide commercialization and distribution infrastructure.

"Fundamentally, our innovation is not really about a single innovative product; It is about creating an engine for innovation," said Mr. Raney.

VisionVentionsTM prioritizes surgeon-powered innovations from the outset. Central to its strategy is placing the customer at the core of its operations. Rather than retrofitting the organization to fit customer demands, VisionVentionsTM has reimagined traditional manufacturing processes to create an organization catering to surgeon-driven innovation from its inception.

"Our mission at

VisionVentionsTM is to empower ophthalmologists with the tools they need to deliver exceptional patient care," said Rob Raney, CEO of VisionVentionsTM. "By combining our expertise in additive manufacturing with a comprehensive distribution network, we are uniquely positioned to make a meaningful contribution delivering novel products that surgeons would otherwise not receive."

Mr. Raney states, "It is risky to develop products for unmet needs. By definition of being an unmet need, the market segment is not clearly defined. The high costs and lengthy development cycle of traditional manufacturing methods completely restrict innovation for these types of products. VisionVentionsTM transformative manufacturing processes reduce development time and costs by as much as 90%, which positions VisionVentionsTM as the optimal partner for surgeon-driven innovation for unmet needs."

In addition to proprietary product development, VisionVentionsTM partners with world-renowned manufacturers to distribute a wide range of third-party ophthalmic instruments and devices across the United States. These strategic collaborations help ensure that ophthalmologists have access to the best-in-class tools and technologies for surgery.

VisionVentionsTM is committed to continuous innovation and excellence. The company actively seeks partnerships with surgeon-innovators and independent sales representatives to expand its product offerings and enhance support for its customers and partners.

