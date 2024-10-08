Commencement Of Trading On OTCQB In The United States

LONDON and NEW YORK, Oct. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Renalytix plc (LSE: RENX) (OTCQB: RNLXY), an artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostics company, focused on optimizing clinical management of kidney to drive improved patient outcomes and advance value-based care, announces that as previously disclosed regarding its intention to move listing of its American Depository Shares (“ADSs”) from to the OTC Markets Group Inc., that effective with the market open today its ADSs are now trading on the OTCQB.



The Directors have considered the benefits of the Nasdaq listing against the cost of maintaining the listing and have decided to downlist the ADSs from Nasdaq, and apply to have the ADSs quoted on the OTCQB. Accordingly, the Company has filed Form 25 with the United States SEC on October 7, 2024, and as a result, the Company's last trading day of its ADSs on Nasdaq was October 7, 2024.

James McCullough CEO of Renalytix, said: “With recent steps to improve our balance sheet through completing a financing round with high-quality investors, and structuring our business with a tight commercial focus on growing sales through a lean and efficient market-driven model, we believe we now have the capital and cost structure to pursue our strategic goals toward improved profitability.

“Moving to the OTC along with our continued shares listing on the London Stock Exchange significantly decreases our general and administrative costs as a public company. Along with other actions taken within the business, this allows us to redirect valuable capital resources towards the commercialization of kidneyintelX and focus on delivering shareholder value.”

The OTCQB® Venture Market is a platform operated by the OTC Markets Group Inc. for entrepreneurial and development stage U.S. and international companies, and is considered by the Securities and Exchange Commission to be an“established public market” for determining the public market price when registering securities for resale. Companies trading on the OTCQB must be current in their reporting and undergo an annual verification and management certification process. Additional information about the OTC Markets Group Inc. and the OTCQB can be found at .

For further information, please contact: