Vitalhub Completes Acquisition Of Medcurrent Corporation

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Oct. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VitalHub Corp. (TSX: VHI) (OTCQX: VHIBF) (“VitalHub” or the“Company”) is pleased to announce the completion of the previously announced of MedCurrent Corporation (“MedCurrent”).

Based in Toronto, MedCurrent is a physician-founded Clinical Decision Support company that is primarily focused on improving appropriateness of orders for medical imaging tests. MedCurrent's flagship product, OrderWise, integrates evidence-based guidelines at the point of care, serving over 80 customers in Canada, the UK, the US, and Australia.

VitalHub's acquisition of MedCurrent aligns with VitalHub's strategic vision to integrate cutting-edge technology solutions that streamline healthcare delivery. MedCurrent's OrderWise platform will complement VitalHub's existing Patient Flow software suite, providing a comprehensive solution and strengthening VitalHub's market positioning. An aligned geographic focus will naturally increase new business prospects across the growing Patient Flow product portfolio.

VitalHub acquired MedCurrent from its shareholders in an all-cash transaction for a purchase price of $12.0 million, or net up-front consideration of $8.3 million after working capital adjustments of $3.7 million. Total consideration also includes a future conditional earn-out of up to $21.9 million, subject to exchange rate adjustments, payable in cash and based on annual performance over 36 months. For the eight-month period ended August 31, 2024, MedCurrent had estimated revenue of $2.7 million. As at the acquisition closing date of October 7, 2024, MedCurrent had Annualized Recurring Revenue of approximately $2.3 million.

“We are pleased to welcome the MedCurrent team to the VitalHub family,” said Dan Matlow, CEO of VitalHub.“The combined talents of our teams will foster innovation, underscoring our commitment to staying ahead of an evolving market. We look forward to integrating MedCurrent's technology and strengthening our market positioning and value proposition to customers.”

VitalHub's legal advisors for the Transaction are Torkin Manes LLP. Toronto-based Morrison Park Advisors and Rotterdam-based IMAP Netherlands served as MedCurrent's exclusive financial advisors, while Norton Rose Fulbright Canada LLP acted as legal advisor.

ABOUT MEDCURRENT

Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, MedCurrent Corporation is focused on improving the quality of care and managing health system costs through its innovative Clinical Decision Support (CDS) platform, enabling real-time, evidence-based guidelines integrated at the point of care to improve health and healthcare delivery. MedCurrent serves 80+ organizations throughout Canada, the United Kingdom, the United States of America, and Australia with its 15 team members based in Canada and the United Kingdom.

ABOUT VITALHUB

Software for Health and Human Services providers designed to simplify the user experience and optimize outcomes.

VitalHub is a leading software company dedicated to empowering Health and Human Services providers. Our clients include hospitals, regional health authorities, mental health and addictions services providers for children and adults, long-term care facilities, home health agencies, correctional services, and community and social services providers.

VitalHub's comprehensive suite of SaaS solutions include:



Electronic Health Record (EHR), Case Management, Care Coordination, and Optimization

Patient Flow, Operational Visibility, and Patient Journey Optimization Workforce Automation & Compliance



The Company has a robust two-pronged growth strategy, targeting organic growth opportunities within its product suite, and pursuing an aggressive M&A plan. Currently VitalHub serves more than 1,000 clients across Canada, USA, UK, Australia, the Middle East, and Europe.

VitalHub is based in Toronto, Canada, with an offshore development hub in Sri Lanka. The VitalHub team comprises more than 400 team members globally. The Company is publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) under the symbol“VHI” and on the OTC Markets OTCQX Exchange under the symbol“VHIBF”.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Christian Sgro, CPA, CA, CFA

Head of IR and M&A Specialist

(416) 277-3776

...

Dan Matlow

Chief Executive Officer, Director

(416) 727-9061

...

