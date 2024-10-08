(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dovre Group Plc release October 8, 2024, at 2 p.m.

DOVRE GROUP PLC's SECOND DIVIDEND INSTALLMENT BASED ON THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING DECISION (APRIL 4, 2024)

Dovre Group Plc's Annual General Meeting (AGM), held on April 4, 2024, decided on the company's dividend distribution in two installments. The first installment, 0.01 euros per share, was paid on April 15, 2024.

The second installment, 0.01 euros per share, will be paid on October 31, 2024. For this second installment the ex-dividend date is October 23, 2024, and the date of record is October 24, 2024.

For further information, please contact:

Dovre Group Plc

Hans Sten, CFO

Tel. +358 20 436 2000

