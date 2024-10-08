Greg Mercer Joins Plansource As Chief Growth Officer

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Benefits and HR tech leader with more than 20 years of experience joins to lead Go-to-Market strategy

ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PlanSource , a leading cloud-based benefits engagement platform, welcomes Greg Mercer as Chief Growth Officer. In this role, Greg will lead the go-to-market strategy and oversee sales, strategic partnerships and marketing.



“I'm thrilled to be joining the team at PlanSource,” said Greg Mercer.“For years, I have admired PlanSource's forward-thinking approach to and partner-centric mindset. I've been so impressed with Mike Morini and the rest of the leadership team and their focus on delivering to customers and desire to build a winning team culture. It's an honor to join such a great organization at such an exciting time.”

Greg brings more than 20 years of experience leading successful Go-to-Market teams in the Benefits and HR tech industry. Greg has a passion for creating and nurturing high-performance sales teams with a focus on teamwork and culture. Throughout his career, Greg has led teams through new phases of growth and into new markets. Greg has a bachelor's degree in psychology and marketing from North Central College in Naperville, IL.

“I'm excited to have Greg Mercer join our team here at PlanSource,” said Mike Morini, CEO of PlanSource.“His impressive track record and reputation of building high-growth, culture-focused teams will bring tons of excitement to our customers and partners. I look forward to seeing the immediate impact that Greg will make on the future of PlanSource.”

Greg joins PlanSource at a time of strategic growth. In 2023, more than 760 new employers selected PlanSource as their benefits engagement platform, representing nearly 500,000 employees, which resulted in a nearly 20 percent increase in consumer platform traffic. PlanSource has announced major product innovations throughout 2024, including AI-powered functionality to improve the benefits experience for HR teams and their employees year-round.

PlanSource is a technology company that automates and simplifies every aspect of employee benefit programs so employees and HR teams can make smarter, more confident benefits decisions. More than 5 million consumers receive their benefits through the PlanSource platform, which provides the best experience possible for benefits communications, shopping, enrollment, billing, compliance and ongoing administration. With an end-to-end benefits platform and suite of technology-enabled services, PlanSource helps people maximize the benefits of their benefits, so they can live happier, healthier lives. Learn more at plansource.com .

