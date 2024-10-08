Arhasi Partners With Generixcare To Revolutionize Adult Social Care With AI-Powered Schedule Management

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

This innovative collaboration aims to enhance care quality and improve patient outcomes in geriatric healthcare.

FRISCO, TX, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In a groundbreaking move, Arhasi, a leader in AI-driven solutions and Gateways, and GenerixCare, a pioneer in UK's geriatric healthcare services, unveils a revolutionary solution for optimizing the availability of care for elderly patients. As a result of a strategic partnership, this solution aims to transform geriatric care through the power of artificial intelligence. The collaboration leverages all-new enhancements of Arhasi's proprietary AI Agentic Gateway platform, R.A.P.I.D., to tailor patient-carer synergies designed to enhance the quality of care for patients as well as streamline the operational efficiency of carers. This novel feature, Arhasi's Hexasphere AI, is a geospatial intelligence agent that builds upon the current market's location technology to better connect patients to the right carers.The AI-powered solution intelligently analyzes patient profiles, care requirements, and carer competencies to ensure that elderly patients are paired with caregivers who best meet their physical, emotional, and social needs. The partnership represents an important stride forward in personalized care for seniors, providing an innovative and next-gen approach towards addressing the complex and diverse needs of a growing aging population.*Key Features of the AI-Powered Patient-Carer Matching System:*Personalized Matching: The system utilizes Arhasi's new geospatial offering, Hexasphere AI, to locate closest carers and provide recommendations based on detailed carer profiles including service history, satisfaction scores, and compatibilityEnhanced Patient Outcomes: By improving the compatibility between carers and patients, the solution helps to improve overall satisfaction, reduce hospital readmissions, and promote better long-term health outcomesCarer Retention: The technology also supports healthcare companies by reducing caregiver burnout through improved job satisfaction, as carers are matched with patients whose needs align with their skills and personal approach to careChiru Bhavansikar, CAIO of Arhasi, shared:“Our mission is to leverage AI to create meaningful solutions that tangibly improve people's lives. Through our work with GenerixCare, we are addressing critical needs in elder care, ensuring that patients are aligned to receive the best possible care from professionals who can understand and respond to their unique needs. This is the future of personalized care.”Olufemi Akinyemi, Managing Director of Generixcare, shared:“At GenerixCare, we are dedicated to providing exceptional, people-centered care to our service users. We are thrilled to partner with Arhasi to leverage cutting-edge AI technology to optimize our client-carer matching process. This innovative solution will allow us to provide a more personalized and enriching care experience for our service users, while also improving job satisfaction for our dedicated caregivers. We believe this partnership represents a significant step forward in the future of adult health and care.The partnership between Arhasi and GenerixCare comes at a time when the global aging population is on the rise, with the number of people aged 60 and older expected to double by 2050. As the demand for high-quality elder care increases, innovative solutions like this AI-driven matching system are crucial for seniors to receive the attention, care, and companionship they need to thrive.For more information on the collaboration, please visit contact ....About ArhasiArhasi is a premier AI solution engineering company that is focused on rapid enablement of secure, governed and enterprise AI solutions and agents. Arhasi's curated platform expedites the operational readiness of AI solutions. Our mission is to bring integrity to AI solutions to address the needs of enterprises. Discover more atAbout GenerixCareGenerixCare is an independent home care provider operating in towns and villages in the Herts & Beds counties. We have a simple mission: we want to help people do more, feel better and enjoy life! We offer a range of home care and support packages which vary according to client needs including light housekeeping and domestic cleaning packages; personal care and social support; intensive home care and social support for clients with long-term conditions and those with palliative care needs. We are registered with the Care Quality Commission (CQC), the national regulator of health and social care services in England. We are also members of the UK Home Care Association (UKHCA) and the Hertfordshire Care Provider Association (HCPA).

