Readyspaces Opens New 130,000 Square Foot Co-Warehousing Facility In Tampa, Florida

ReadySpaces announces the opening of its newest cowarehousing facility at 5806 N 53rd Street, Tampa, FL 33610.

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- ReadySpaces , a leading provider of flexible co-warehousing solutions, is proud to announce the grand opening of its newest facility in Tampa, Florida. Located at 5806 N 53rd Street, Tampa, FL 33610, the 130,000-square-foot space is designed to support the growth of small-to medium-sized businesses and startups in the region.

“Expanding into Tampa is a significant milestone for ReadySpaces,” said Kevin Petrovic, Co-Founder & CEO of ReadySpaces.“We recognize the city's dynamic business environment and are excited to offer a solution that provides flexibility, scalability, and a supportive community for entrepreneurs & businesses alike.”

Strategic Location for Commerce and Distribution

The ReadySpaces facility is strategically situated to provide unparalleled advantages for businesses involved in shipping, logistics, and distribution. Conveniently located near I-4 & I-75 and just 10 miles from Port Tampa Bay, our facility offers access to major highways, seaports, airports, and rail networks, facilitating efficient ground transportation, timely deliveries, and global trade opportunities. Situated within Tampa's industrial hub, businesses will benefit from a well-established infrastructure and accessibility.

Facility Amenities

The ReadySpaces Tampa facility offers a variety of amenities tailored to meet diverse business needs:

.Flexible Warehouse Units: Spaces ranging from 250 to 5,000 square feet, suitable for e-commerce, distribution, manufacturing, and more.

.Modern Office Spaces: On-site offices equipped with high-speed internet and essential office infrastructure.

.24/7 Secure Access: Advanced security systems, including surveillance cameras and controlled access to ensure the safety of member's assets.

.Loading Docks and Drive-In Doors: Facilitating efficient logistics and operations for businesses handling goods.

.Community Areas: Shared conference rooms, kitchen facilities, and lounge areas to foster collaboration and networking among tenants.

.On-Site Management: A dedicated team providing support and maintenance services to assist businesses in their day-to-day operations.

Supporting Tampa's Business Growth

Tampa's strategic location and robust infrastructure make it an ideal hub for businesses across various industries. ReadySpaces' entry into the market aligns with the city's economic development goals, providing essential resources to stimulate entrepreneurship and job creation.

“We're not just offering space; we're building a community where businesses can connect, collaborate, and grow together,” added Petrovic.“Our flexible terms and comprehensive services are designed to remove barriers and empower businesses to focus on what they do best.”

Facility Tours Now Available!

The ReadySpaces Tampa East Lake facility is now open and scheduling tours for businesses seeking flexible warehousing solutions. Interested parties can schedule a tour or learn more by visiting .

ReadySpaces

