Commerce Canal Inks New Partnership With Amazon Seller Central Reimbursement Service Trueops

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Commerce Canal clients will continue to successfully reclaim thousands of dollars in various fees with the assistance of TrueOps.

- Ryan Craver

NEW YORK CITY, NY, USA, October 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Today, global eCommerce agency Commerce Canal has officially renewed its partnership with TrueOps, a specializing in reimbursing and reclaiming money for Amazon FBA (Fulfillment by Amazon) sellers. Commerce Canal's full service agency services include an audit of every Amazon FBA shipment including each and every piece of inventory and the various fees charged by Amazon. Commerce Canal's account management team runs the first wave of claims and partners with TrueOps to run a second wave of claims. Despite Amazon doing its best to manage specific FBA sales and returns, sellers are often charged with various incorrect chargebacks and fees.

All claims processed by Commerce Canal and TrueOps are filed by connecting Amazon Seller Central accounts to proprietary software furnished by Commerce Canal, Purvey and TrueOps. This entire service is included for every Commerce Canal full service client and ensures that the nearly 8 million Amazon Seller Central global sellers have the most accurate fees to manage their businesses.

“We're thrilled to partner with Commerce Canal to ensure that their clients are fully reimbursed by Amazon for what they're owed,” said Joel MacPherson, Co-Founder of TrueOps.“After showing them our technology and our team, it was clear that we were a great match for Commerce Canal's demanding clients.”

"TrueOps prioritizes full reimbursement for their clients, down to the last cent," said Ryan Craver, CEO of Commerce Canal. "Every brand or client should expect claims management from full service agencies. Continuing our longstanding partnership with TrueOps was necessary for the continued betterment of our clients."

This service offering has rolled out in the United States, Canada, Mexico, United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Poland, Turkey and Belgium for select Commerce Canal clients. To better understand if you can take part in this innovative program with Commerce Canal, please reach out to Commerce Canal directly via and ....

ABOUT COMMERCE CANAL:

Commerce Canal is a New York City-based agency providing retail, distribution, licensing and eCommerce services for over 50 brands (LEGO Wear, NFL, NBA, MLB, NCAA, New Balance, Fruit of the Loom) across the world. Distribution includes Amazon Vendor Central, Amazon Seller Central, Walmart DSV, Walmart Marketplace, Shopify, Costco, Kohl's, Macy's and many others. Our mission is to showcase, protect and enhance our clients' products whether in brick and mortar or online storefronts. Our technology analytics suite (Purvey) includes price, feedback, returns and review management tools to prosper in today's rapidly evolving retail industry. For questions regarding this release or company specifics, please contact us via ....

ABOUT TRUEOPS:

TrueOps is a leading Amazon FBA auditing service dedicated to maximizing refunds and reimbursements for sellers. Based in Chicago, our expert team combines advanced technology with in-depth manual reviews to identify and claim every eligible reimbursement. Auditing billions of dollars of annual revenue for some of Amazon's largest third-party sellers, TrueOps serves a diverse range of clients, helping them recover funds efficiently and accurately. Our commitment to transparency, security, and customer satisfaction ensures that sellers can focus on growing their business while we handle the complexities of FBA audits. For questions regarding this release or company specifics, please contact us via ....

Ryan Craver

Commerce Canal

+1 917-733-1226

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.