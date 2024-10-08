EU Renews Sanctions Against IS, Al-Qaeda

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, Oct 8 (KUNA) -- The Council of the European Union said Tuesday that it renewed the autonomous restrictive measures against entities so-called Islamic State (IS/Daesh) and Al-Qaeda, in addition to persons, groups and entities associated with them prolonging their duration until October 31, 2025.

This came in a statement, saying that the autonomous list in place currently applies to 15 persons and 6 groups underlining that "all those designated are subject to an asset freeze and are also under a ban to the EU."

"EU persons and entities are forbidden from making funds, financial assets or economic resources available to those listed," it noted.

The Council stressed that these restrictive measures are complementary to those imposed by the UN Security Council against Da'esh and Al-Qaeda.

It added that the EU remains committed to acting against "those who threaten international peace and security by planning, financing, and executing terrorist attacks and by spreading terrorist propaganda around the world." (end)

